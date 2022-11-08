Belden SPS 2022 Exhibit Showcases Industrial Automation Solutions

Belden solutions facilitate digital transformation and the shift to Industry 4.0

Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, will showcase its Industrial Automation Solutions portfolio at the 31st edition of SPS, the trade fair for smart and digital automation, held in Nuremberg, November 8-10, 2022.

At SPS 2022, attendees can:

Solution Demos: See Belden's solutions in action with portfolio demonstrations for Belden Horizon™, Hirschmann BOBCAT, Lumberg Automation LioN-X family and Hirschmann OpEdge-8D.

"We recognize the complex operational challenges factories and warehouses face, and we're committed to helping them optimize, modernize, automate and secure their industrial networks from end to end," said Patrick Deruytter, VP Solutions Delivery EMEA at Belden. "Our next-generation solutions empower CPG manufacturers and material handlers to address the growth of intelligent, networked devices and robust analytics deriving from increasing digitization and the shift to Industry 4.0. Together, we can build the foundation that makes it possible to accelerate digital transformation and improve operational efficiencies."

Solution Demos: Industrial Automation Portfolio

As the industrial sector moves towards new levels of interoperability powered by Industry 4.0, Belden's solutions prioritize standardization and multifunctionality to reduce total-cost-of-ownership, while achieving network-wide visibility:

Belden Horizon™: With edge orchestration capabilities that let users deploy edge applications on any device, locally or remotely, the powerful Belden Horizon platform supports secure, always-on connections to geographically dispersed assets.

Interactive Presentation: Digital Transformation

In addition to spotlighting Belden solutions, SPS 2022 features Belden Director of Product Management, Jeremy Friedmar, presenting a session entitled "Digital Transformation & Industry 4.0: It's Real, It's Urgent, and It's Critical" on Tuesday, November 8 from 3:55 – 04:15 p.m. in Forum Hall 5. This session will offer insights on how industrial organizations can build future-ready digitization infrastructures that enable collection, visualization and analysis of operational data.

To learn more about Belden's Industrial Automation Solutions, join us in Hall 10.0, booth #120/121, or visit us online at https://www.belden.com/sps22.

