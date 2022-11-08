Global Video Game Software Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Video Game Software Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Video Game Software Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Video Game Software Global Market Report 2022”, the video game software market size is predicted to reach a value of $167,220.2 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $167,220.2 million in 2019 to $166,439.7 million in 2020 at a rate of -0.5%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 ad reach $223,277.1 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $274,458.3 million in 2025, and $452,628.1 million in 2030. Cross-platform publishing and play games are expected to drive the market for video games in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Video Game Software Market

Video game software developers are increasingly providing streaming video game services to take advantage of emerging 5G and cloud computing technologies.

Overview Of The Video Game Software Market

The video game software market consists of sales of video game software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce video game software, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, production, and distribution of video games. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as the design, development, publication, distribution, and monetization of video game software on various platforms including PC, browser, smart phone, tablet, and console.

Video Game Software Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Video Game Software Market Segmentation

• By Type: PC Games, Browser Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games

• By Type Of Transaction: Physical, Online/ Microtransaction, Digital

• By Type of Genre: Action, Shooter, Adventure, Role-playing, Strategy, Fighting, Sports, Racing, Others

• By Geography: The global video game software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tencent Holdings Ltd., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, NetEase Inc., Microsoft Corporation

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

