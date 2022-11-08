Wellness Tourism Global Market to Reach $1.09 Trillion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wellness tourism market is expected to grow from $718.50 billion in 2021 to $801.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The wellness tourism market is expected to grow to $1098.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The main types of services in wellness tourism are transport, lodging, food and beverages, shopping, activities and excursions, and other types of services. The transport market provides transport services. Transportation arrangements are made for patients with spinal injuries, fractures, craniocerebral injuries, and other injuries. Transport from the hotel or medical center to the airport or station is provided to the patient and attending persons after the completion of treatment, check-up, recovery, or after surgical interventions and rehabilitation. The various travel types include primary, and secondary which are available at different locations such as domestic, and international.

North America was the largest region in the wellness tourism market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wellness tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism is expected to propel the growth of the wellness tourism market going forward. Sports tourism refers to travel that involves both observing and participating in a sporting event while staying in the tourist's usual environment. Cultural and sports tourism is a part of wellness tourism, which helps in promoting health and well-being. For instance, according to a survey conducted by American Express, a US-based credit card company, in the year 2021, nearly 76% of the people participating in service are spending on tourism to improve their well-being. Also, 55% of the participants are paying extra money for wellness activities on their vacations. Therefore, increasing tourist spending is driving the growth of the wellness tourism market.

New technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the wellness tourism market. Major companies operating in the wellness tourism sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2021, Atmantan Wellness Centre, an India-based wellness tourism provider, launched Atmantan Naturals, a new wellness-tech platform with telehealth portal technology. This wellness center offers reversal treatments for diseases and cultivates natural herbal supplements with excellent efficiency. And also, an individual has access to various virtual consultations with various doctors and physicians with the help of telehealth portals at any time.

