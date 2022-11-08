ApparelWin Had A Hugely Successful Fashion Meeting In New York

ApparelWin is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for reliable and successful production and procurement services for international garment businesses.

ApparelWin is committed to creating the world's most reliable clothing supply chain platform, which has built a high reputation in the fashion industry. The company delivers adaptable clothing manufacturing and procurement solutions to global brands, designers, celebrities, and influencers. They provide companies and designers of clothing with specialized supply chain services.

It is a huge success to see many fashion brands in New York Fashion Week with the supply chain support from ApparelWin. Big production and design demand for fashion brands and designers is emerging. Fashion Meeting with ApparelWin New York is organized after New York Fashion Week to offer exclusive service for brand founders.

Fashion Meeting with ApparelWin is an annual fashion event running worldwide in different cities. In 2022, there are 4 cities to be the host city, New York, US, Los Angeles, US, Dubai, UAE, Riyadh, KSA. From September 15 to September 18, private fashion meetings ran from early morning to evening. The schedule was booked two months in advance. All fashion brand founders were invited from different areas in the US.

Attending the ApparelWin Fashion Meeting in New York, fashion brand founders are happy to plan the whole year collection development plan. In the words of one of the brand’s CEO, Jahdai Hart-Hernandez, “It has been a joy working with ApparelWin, who has undoubtedly assisted me in developing my business. They have a fantastic crew that works quickly and interacts to ensure that your ideas are accurate and of the highest standard. With long-term cooperation, more than 10 million pieces of clothing order have been confirmed in the fashion meeting.”

ApparelWin is dedicated to fashion brand supply chain service. By providing exclusive service to mature fashion brands and small quantity solutions to startup fashion brands, high orders are booming with a high reputation. This team is leading the fashion revolution to help more fashion brands to be successful.

Everyone, from established merchants to new start-ups or running a fast-growing fashion brand, benefits from ApparelWin. Several thousand materials and thousands of approved textiles are used in their fabric-sourcing service. The team designs labels, tags, and packaging precisely to match clients' brands.

Visit www.apparelwin.com right away to make sure you get all the updates.

About ApparelWin

A world-famous fashion brand supply chain platform with a vision for the future says, "From small beginnings come great things." ApparelWin's flexible supply chain makes this possible. Most fashion companies require outside assistance to meet factory minimums. They can adapt to market demands by combining textile, embroidery, printing, and dye workshops. ApparelWin can offer flexible small, quantity solutions for fashion brands and designers.

Media Contact

Company Name: ApparelWin

Contact Person: Icy Yu

Email: Send Email

City: Guangzhou

State: Guangdong

Country: China

Website: www.apparelwin.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: ApparelWin Had A Hugely Successful Fashion Meeting In New York