Xonicwave Launches Remote IT Service in the US; Offers 30-Minute Response Time to Clients

Xonicwave, a remote IT service provider for small and mid-sized businesses and large corporations, now offers a 30-minute guarantee for US clients.

Xonicwave, a leading offshore IT services company, announced today that it had launched its remote services in the United States. The announcement relieves thousands of small businesses and e-commerce websites across industries that rely on a robust IT framework and need an instant solution to support their mission-critical IT projects. To meet the global demand for quick support in managed IT services, the company has offered its clients a 30-minute response guarantee.

Xonicwave's remote services allow it to manage, monitor remotely, and maintain all aspects of the client's IT infrastructure. Remote monitoring enables the company to detect any issues before they become serious problems. This means there is no need to send an engineer to physically fix the situation when the system can be monitored from anywhere through a secured VPN connection.

According to the Founder and CEO, Chad Moore, "We feel a sense of pride to announce that we have been offering our remote IT services to clients all over the world since 2004, but this year we finally started operations across the United States too." He added that they offer a 30-minute response time to all requests related to computers, laptops, networks, software, data recovery, and network security. They also ensure that their clients get 100% satisfaction from their services.

The founder of Xonicwave further confirmed that they have always believed in delivering value to their customers through their services. "Our mission is to provide solutions to technical problems efficiently so that our clients can focus more on their core business activities," he concluded.

The company website provides information about its services, the people behind the company, and the various testimonials received from its existing clients. Some of these include:

"I had some issues with my hosted exchange service and called them at 10 PM, and within a mere 20 minutes, I got a call back from one of their engineers. He helped me fix the issue and advised me on how to prevent it from happening again. Thanks!" – Anand Harsh.

"They are the best! Great value and service. Their customer support team is accommodating and responsive. I will use them again, and recommend them to others too." – Linda Zangari.

In addition to remote IT services, Xonic Wave provides remote data backup and disaster recovery services, hosted email, cloud computing and virtualization services, and a range of Microsoft software services and solutions. The company ensures premium quality services through its expert team of IT engineers with decades of experience in their respective domains.

To learn more about their services, one can visit their website at www.xonicwave.com

About Xonicwave

Founded in 2004 by Chad Moore, Xonicwave provides high-quality, cost-effective, and timely IT services to small businesses and large corporations around the globe. The company offers flexible pricing models based on the client's hourly or project-based requirements. It has a team of certified professionals who provide its clients with end-to-end networking, server management, and IT consulting services. They have been operating in the IT services industry for decades and have delivered top-notch results to various clients worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: Xonicwave

Contact Person: Chad Moore

Email: Send Email

Phone: (858) 429-5819

City: San Diego

State: California

Country: United States

Website: www.xonicwave.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Xonicwave Launches Remote IT Service in the US; Offers 30-Minute Response Time to Clients