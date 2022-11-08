Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR Of 8.5 %, 2022-2028 | Latest Industry Coverage By Douglas Insights

Isle Of Man, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has made the newest addition to their comparison engine. Head and neck cancer therapeutics market research reports can now be compared and evaluated on the world's first comparison engine to gain quality insights. Using the comparison engine, analysts, researchers, and professionals can evaluate reports by publisher rating, number of pages, table of contents, and pricing. These evaluations and comparisons are crucial for understanding the market, like changing industry trends, growth drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Drivers

The forecast from 2022 to 2027 shows that the head and neck cancer therapeutics industry's CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is expected to increase by 8.5 percent. Unfortunately, the prevalence of cancer is at an all-time high. Cases of neck and head cancers are also increasing, including numerous types of malignant tumors that develop around the throat, salivary glands, mouth, sinuses, nose, and larynx.

The increasing number of cancer cases has soared the demand for therapeutics (devices and drugs). This demand has further led many organizations to invest in research and development activities. Through R&D, organizations are expected to introduce effective and innovative solutions to manage cases and treat patients. And that is further expected to drive the market growth.

Besides this, technological breakthroughs in cancer screening processes and the strong presence of cancer drugs in the pipeline, like Ipilimumab, Avelumab, Afatinib, and Bevacizumab, will act as the market growth drivers in the forecast timeline. Another growth factor is the skyrocketing increase in the risk factors that can result in cancer. These include smoking, high consumption of tobacco and alcohol among people worldwide, and lack of physical activity.

Though the global head and neck cancer therapeutics market is dominated by North America, including the United States and Canada, Asia-Pacific may take the lead. The region presents the most lucrative opportunities for industry players to grow their market share. The top reason is the ticking number of risk factors. Apart from the high usage of tobacco and consumption of alcohol, chewing betel quid is also quite common in Asia-Pacific. These risk factors have surged the number of cases and made Asia-Pacific the growing hub for cancer patients.

Inarguably, the head and neck cancer therapeutics market is progressing upward. The market is segmented into drugs, surgeries, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Industry players across the globe are vested in getting valuable findings through research and analysis. This research enables them to take the best steps and decisions to introduce effective solutions to the market so that patients can get diagnosed early and seek treatment fast, increasing their chances of recovery and enjoying quality living.

Key players

The industry-leading players include Bristol-Myers, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co, and AstraZeneca plc. As the market is expected to grow in the coming years, industry players can use the Douglas Insights comparison engine to extract valuable insights and use the information to make the best investment decisions and marketing strategies. Informed decision-making will help generate high investment returns, increase market share and penetrate new markets.

Head and neck cancer therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XXBN Market Size Projection in 2028 $XX BN CAGR (2021-2028) 8.3% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increasing number of cancer cases, technological breakthroughs in cancer screening processes, strong presence of cancer drugs in the pipeline, like Ipilimumab, Avelumab, Afatinib, and Bevacizumab Segmentation By Diagnostic Method (Diagnostic Methods, Biopsy, Imaging, Endoscopy, Other Diagnostic Methods) by Treatment Type (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy) by Disease Indication (Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Salivary Gland Cancer, Nasopharyngeal Cancer, Hypopharyngeal Cancer) by Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral) by Therapeutic Class (PD Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitors, Microtubule Inhibitors) by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Bristol-Myers, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co, and AstraZeneca plc

Segmentations

By Diagnostic Method

Diagnostic Methods,

Biopsy,

Imaging,

Endoscopy,

Other Diagnostic Methods

By Treatment Type

Surgery,

Radiation Therapy,

Chemotherapy,

Immunotherapy,

Targeted Therapy

By Disease Indication

Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer,

Laryngeal Cancer,

Oropharyngeal Cancer,

Salivary Gland Cancer,

Nasopharyngeal Cancer,

Hypopharyngeal Cancer

By Route of Administration

By Therapeutic Class

PD Inhibitors,

EGFR Inhibitors,

Microtubule Inhibitors

By End User

Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Head and neck cancer therapeutics industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Head and neck cancer therapeutics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Head and neck cancer therapeutics market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Head and neck cancer therapeutics market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Head and neck cancer therapeutics and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Head and neck cancer therapeutics across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Methodology and Information Sources

1.4 Geographic Breakdown

1.5 Analyst's Credentials

1.6 BCC Custom Research

1.7 Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Head and Neck Cancer Overview

3.2 Incidence

3.3 Stages of Head and Neck Cancer

3.4 Risk Factors

3.4.1 Alcohol and Tobacco Usage

3.4.2 Occupational Exposure

3.4.3 Radiation Exposure

3.4.4 Gender

3.4.5 Human Papillomavirus Infection (HPV)

3.5 Symptoms

3.6 Blockbuster Drugs

3.6.1 Erbitux (Cetuximab)

3.6.2 Taxotere (Docetaxel)

3.6.3 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)

3.6.4 Opdivo (Nivolumab)

3.6.5 Hydrea (Hydroxyurea)

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure

4.1 Regulatory Challenges for Selected Countries

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Japan

4.1.5 India

4.1.6 Brazil

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Diagnostic Method

5.1 Diagnostic Methods

5.1.1 Biopsy

5.1.2 Imaging

5.1.3 Endoscopy

5.1.4 Other Diagnostic Methods

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Treatment Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Treatment Types

6.2.1 Surgery

6.2.2 Radiation Therapy

6.2.3 Chemotherapy

6.2.4 Immunotherapy

6.2.5 Targeted Therapy

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Disease Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Disease Indications

7.2.1 Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer

7.2.2 Laryngeal Cancer

7.2.3 Oropharyngeal Cancer

7.2.4 Salivary Gland Cancer

7.2.5 Nasopharyngeal Cancer

7.2.6 Hypopharyngeal Cancer

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Route of Administration

8.2.1 Injectable

8.2.2 Oral

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown, by Therapeutic Class

9.1 Overview

9.2 Therapeutic Classes

9.2.1 PD Inhibitors

9.2.2 EGFR Inhibitors

9.2.3 Microtubule Inhibitors

……………..continued

