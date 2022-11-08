Submit Release
RightThere Corporation has developed RTC Protech App & Services

To promote personal safety using technology, RightThere Corporation has developed the RTC Protech App & Services.

RightThere Corporation has come up with a solution to the problem of increased violence, police misconduct, hate crimes, and other dangerous encounters. By using technology for personal safety, we can better protect our families and loved ones. RTC fiercely opposes police misconduct and a breakdown in interactions between the public and the police. Every person deserves to be treated with respect, given the benefit of the doubt, and not assumed guilty based on their skin color.

Watch the app explainer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uV68brsnq5k

RightThere Corporation’s first ebook is titled "How to be safe in America". This ebook will equip and empower readers with the necessary tools and knowledge to better protect themselves and their loved ones.

About RightThere Corporation:

Maria Watkins is the founder & CEO of RightThere Corporation, an African American Female and HBCU graduate. With the assistance of successful entrepreneurs, a retired police captain, and a medical technology inventor, we established RTC Protech App & Services. 

RightThere Corporation developed the RTC Protech App, a subscription-based app to minimize police misconduct, hate crimes and other dangerous encounters. By addressing these issues, we hope to provide a safe space for people from all walks of life.

Maria Watkins stated, "RightThere Corporation has worked extremely hard for the past three years to develop this ground-breaking software. In 2021, our patent was granted. Our expectations were exceeded when our company's valuation was completed this year. This is our soft launch introduction, and RightThere will celebrate its full launch at the completion of its state-of-the-Art call center.”

For more details, visit rtcprotech.com.

