Europe AR/VR Chip Market to Grow by 25.1% Through 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe AR/VR Chip Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Device Type, End-user, Chip Type, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe AR/VR Chip Market would witness market growth of 25.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The collection and exchange of tacit information is another area where augmented reality has a lot of promise. The majority of the time, real-time, semantic contexts with environmental factors are used for augmentation techniques. Over a live video feed of a sporting game, immersive perceptual information is occasionally merged with supplementary information like scores.

This combines the advantages of both heads-up displays and augmented reality technology. A CPU, display, sensors, and input devices are examples of hardware for augmented reality. These components, which frequently entail camera and microelectromechanical systems sensors like an accelerometer, GPS, and solid-state compass, are included in contemporary mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs, making them excellent AR platforms.

Reflective technology and diffractive waveguides are the two technologies used in augmented reality. Simulation-based virtual reality is one way to make virtual reality a reality. Driving simulators, for instance, give the driver the appearance that they are operating a real car by anticipating the motion of the vehicle due to the user's input and providing the driver with the appropriate visual, motion, and aural cues.

Due to the fast-growing esports business in numerous nations, more people in this region are considering esports as a professional vocation. A lot of institutions and schools also provide specific education programs and scholarships for the best gamers and esports athletes. The esports sector has grown significantly due in large part to Europe. It is not a surprise that Europe gave rise to some of the first groups that made esports prominent, especially in the West.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Device Type

Head Mounted Display

Gesture Tracking Device

Projector & Display Wall

Head Up Display

Handheld Device

By End User

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Chip Type

Processor ICs

User Interface ICs

Power Management IC

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

IBM Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

MediaTek, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Imagination Technologies Limited

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by Device Type

Chapter 5. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by End User

Chapter 6. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by Chip Type

Chapter 7. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

