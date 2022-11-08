Automated Liquid Handling Market to Garner $2.38 Billion by 2030 | 9.4% CAGR

Automated Liquid Handling Market Report

Automated Liquid Handling Market generated $960.98 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated liquid handling (ALH), a class of medical devices that dispenses a selected quantity of reagents, samples and other liquids to a designated container. Automated liquid handling instruments are used in laboratories for drug discovery, forensics, materials science, molecular biology, clinical research, and pharmaceutical development.

As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global Automated Liquid Handling Market generated $960.98 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Factors that drive the growth of the global automated liquid handling market include rise in adoption of ALH in emerging countries, technological advancements in ALH systems, and surge in demand for miniature process equipment. However, high costs of instruments and complex operability of advanced ALH are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging markets the lucrative growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The ALH equipment manufacturing had been put on hold during the initial phases of lockdown, owing to the regulations issued by the government.

The disruption in supply chain and management, on the other hand, has resulted in shortage of raw materials. The market has witnessed demoted investments and demand for ALH equipment.

The government bodies in several countries, however, have eased off certain regulations and the companies have started functioning with concern to precautionary measures.

Based on modality, the disposable tips segment held the majority share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the total market. The fixed tips segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held the lion's share in 2021-

Based on industry vertical, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the global automated liquid handling market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Increase in the use and application of ALH systems to carry out high throughput screening in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the growth of the segment. However, the academic and government research Institutes and retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Different research laboratories globally are focused on adoption of ALH systems to reduce manual effort in pipetting, plate reformatting, plate replication, PCR set-up, and other procedures which are significant aspects of fields related to life science research. Additionally, ALH has significantly augmented multiple areas of life science research, making way for experiments, which makes them more precise and reproducible, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The key players of the market analyzed in the global automated liquid handling market include Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Eppendorf AG, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, AgilentTechnologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.), Aurora Biomed Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd.

