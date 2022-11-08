Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Single-Family Smart Homes Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2022”, the single-family smart homes market is predicted to reach a value of $63,440 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $63,440 million in 2019 to $60,750 million in 2020 at a rate of -4.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 and reach $104,200 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to nearly $146,160.0 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 18.5% to $341,420.0 million by 2030. Growing Internet of Things (IoT) will positively influence the market for single-family smart homes in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Single-Family Smart Homes Market

Smart homes companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient homes and reduce construction and maintenance costs of houses. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact.

Overview Of The Single-Family Smart Homes Market

The single-family smart homes market consists of the revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct single-family smart homes. The single-family smart homes industry includes the development, construction, and sale of single-family smart homes. It includes new construction work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. Smart homes are futuristic buildings which are equipped with advanced electronics and wireless devices, and can be controlled remotely from anywhere with an internet connection using networked devices such as mobiles. Smart home systems and devices operate together by sharing home residents’ usage data and automating actions based on homeowners’ preferences. Smart home appliances include smart entertainment, smart lighting, home security and smart appliances, which are controlled by sensors, timers, switches and remote controllers.

Single-Family Smart Homes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Others

• By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Others

• By Software and Service: Proactive, Behavioral

• By Geography: The global single-family smart homes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lennar Corporation; Meritage Homes Corporation; Metricon; Porter Davis; Henley

