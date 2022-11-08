Home Warranty Service Market Forecast to 2030 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Home Warranty insurance

Protection of expensive appliances and rise in awareness for home warranty services drive the growth of the global home warranty service market.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home warranty service market size was valued at $7,315.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $13,611.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030

The report also provides information on the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. Furthermore, certain strictures such as value chain breakdown, pricing analysis, Porter’s five force breakdown, and impact of government dictums on the market are also demonstrated in the home warranty service market report.

Protection of expensive appliances and rise in awareness for home warranty services drive the growth of the global home warranty service market. However, hidden charges and terms & conditions associated with warranty services hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in expenditure on home services in emerging countries presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Segmental outlook

The global home warranty service market is categorized on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The segmental study takes in real-time and forecast in both qualitative and quantitative terms. This helps clients understand the most worthwhile segments for investors to capitalize on the market.

Competitive scenario

The report encompasses an in-depth study of the major players operating across the world, along with market share analysis, and an outlook on the strategies adopted by the top players in the industry. Moreover, the report highlights the developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships incorporated by the market players to heighten their foothold in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global home warranty service market, owing to restrictions in construction activities.

• In addition, manufacturing activities were halted and the supply chain was completely disrupted, which in turn, hampered the market on a global level, especially during the initial phase.

• However, the market is expected to recover by mid of 2022.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

• A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The home warranty service market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.



Leading Market Players

• AFC Home Club

• Cinch Home Services, Inc.

• First American Home Warranty

• FNHW (Fidelity National Home Warranty)

• Frontdoor, Inc.

• Home Buyers Warranty Corporation

• Landmark Home Warranty

• Old Republic International Corporation

• Oneguard Home Warranties

• Transforms SR Brands LLC

