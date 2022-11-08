Businesses can now Accept Credit Card Payments Without A Merchant Account or Transaction Charges : OnlineCheckWriter.com

Get Paid With Credit Card Without Transaction charges

Small businesses can now allow their clients to pay via credit card using OnlineCheckWriter.com and then receive the fund as checks, ACH, or wire transfers.

Pay by Credit card is a win-win situation for both the payee and payer. As a result of this feature, vendors can receive a zero-cost transaction, while senders receive reward points.” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, Zil Money Corp.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading payment platform, launched a new feature allowing businesses to accept credit card payments without a merchant account and at zero transaction fees. The new feature enables small firms to allow their clients to pay via credit card using OnlineCheckWriter.com and then receive the fund as checks, ACH, or wire transfers.

Companies can send personalized payment links to their clients, allowing them to pay via any method they like, including credit card, check, ACH, and wire transfer. Linking a bank account to receive payments is a one-time process, and firms can set up payment links easily after that, either as a one-time or recurring payment.

Credit card payments earlier were often a sore point in transactions as payees had to bear a transaction charge over and above those already charged to the payer. OnlineCheckWriter.com's credit card payment facility changes this scenario. Now customers can choose to receive payments as digital checks, wire, or ACH and allow their clients to pay them quickly using a credit card, thus bypassing the transaction charges in the current payment ecosystem.

Businesses typically pay more than 2.85% as charges for using credit card payments. Such costs are often tax deductible and are also compensated through reward points. Also, credit card payments help small businesses to push their cash-flow cycle shorter, allowing them to generate higher sales turnover. Zil Money Corp, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, enables a leaner and more profitable business operation by allowing firms to receive credit card payments without additional charges.

Over 20,000 users register with OnlineCheckWriter.com every month, as the company has grown exponentially since its inception. Businesses adopt this payment platform to reduce the complexities of their payments and accounting.

"Small Businesses earlier relied on time-consuming payment methods as the payees had to pay transaction charges to accept payments made through credit cards. A new payment option like this is sure to simplify everyone's life," Sabeer Nelli stated, "Companies of any size can now pay any payee with a credit card, even if the payee does not accept credit cards. It is our goal to make managing your finances easier and more convenient with this new payment option," he added.

The B2B payment platform OnlineCheckWriter.com is known for constant product innovations. The company provides free business bank accounts to its customers through its affiliation with Zil Online Banking.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, provides state-of-the-art payment solutions for businesses across the United States and overseas. The payment solutions offered by Zil Money Corporation include Check drafts, Digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire, Debit cards, and Gift cards.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has 500,000+ registered users and has processed over $40 Billion in transactions. Thanks to its simple interface and competitive pricing, OnlineCheckWriter.com has quickly become the go-to platform for businesses. And with its recent expansion into payment with credit card services, the company is poised for even more growth in the years to come.

