Global Postal Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Postal Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Postal Services Global Market Report 2022”, the postal services market share is predicted to reach a value of $208,550.8 million in 2019, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decrease from $208,550.8 million in 2019 to $193,249.8 million in 2020 at a CAGR of -7.34%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The postal services market growth is then expected to recover and increase at a CAGR of 1.60% from 2021 and reach $200,766.9 million in 2023. The postal services industry is expected to reach $205,724.9 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 1.2%, and $214,654.3 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 0.9%. Postal operators have started adopting data analytics to explore new ways to increase mail volumes, retain their existing customers and also attract new customers.

Key Trends In The Postal Services Market

Using drones for delivery of mails and parcels is a driving factor in this sector as drone can provide contact less delivery which is likely to attract customers in the current COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to be adopted in the future. Drones can be used to deliver urgent mails and parcels to remote areas. Delivery of mails and parcels by drones is in testing stage and is subjected to safety regulations, high operational costs and limited carrying capacity.

Overview Of The Postal Services Market

The postal services market consists of sales of postal services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide postal services. This industry includes establishments involved in providing mail services under a universal service obligation. Mail services include the carriage of letters, printed matter, or mailable packages, including acceptance, collection, processing, and delivery. Postal services establishments often provide parcel and express delivery services in addition to the mail services. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Postal Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Express Postal Services, Standard Postal Services

• By Geography: The global postal services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Le Groupe La Poste, Royal Mail Group Limited, Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

Postal Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides postal services global market research and an overview of postal services global market. The market report analyzes postal services global market size, postal services global market growth drivers, postal services global market segments, postal services global market major players, postal services market growth across geographies, and postal services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

