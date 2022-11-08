Asensus Surgical Announces Ludwig Maximilians University in Germany to Initiate Senhance Pediatric Surgery Program

First Hospital to Initiate a Senhance System Dedicated to Pediatric Procedures

9th Hospital in Germany to Utilize Senhance

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that the Dr. von Hauner Children’s Hospital at the Ludwig Maximilians University Munich (“LMU”), located in Munich, Germany, has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

“We are very excited that the LMU University Hospital will be utilizing a Senhance System as part of their pediatric surgery department. This is a significant milestone for Asensus as this represents the first Senhance program devoted entirely to pediatric procedures,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “Senhance has been developed to help surgeons deliver better patient outcomes by utilizing advanced minimally invasive instrumentation such as 3mm instruments, combined with haptic feedback for added fidelity for the surgeon. We look forward to partnering with the pediatric team at LMU University Hospital to transform the way they deliver care to their pediatric patients.”

Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) is designed to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability through the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience.

Pediatric surgeons are skilled at minimally invasive approaches to treat a wide range of patients, from infants to adolescents. Working with small, delicate anatomy presents unique obstacles for the surgeons, including challenges with visualization, instrument control, and surgical access. Senhance’s digital fulcrum and tremor filtration can minimize traumatic forces exerted by instruments on the abdominal wall. The combination of these two features creates an optimal micro laparoscopic working environment for the surgeon. Furthermore, the Senhance system is the only robotic assisted surgical system in the world to provide fully reusable 3-millimeter instruments as well as haptic feedback. These advanced capabilities, only available with the Senhance Surgical System, have the potential to reduce invasiveness, especially in complex pediatric surgery, thereby meaningfully improving outcomes for those patients.

“As a pediatric surgeon for over 16 years, I am driven to find the most effective and least invasive way to help smaller patients. We are constantly looking to leverage the digital transformation of patient care to deliver the best possible outcomes to the children that come to our facilities,” said Prof. Dr. Oliver Muensterer, Chairman and Professor, Pediatric Surgery, Dr. von Hauner Children’s Hospital of the LMU Munich. “Until now, there has not been an advanced robotic option for pediatric procedures, instead we have been forced to rely on more traditional, more invasive, procedural solutions. The platform will be a great asset to our hospital, and we are very excited to launch our Senhance pediatric surgical program.”

Germany continues to be a focus market for the Company due its size, as it is the largest surgical market in Europe, and its hospitals’ interests to focus on adopting novel technologies in the operating room. With nine installations in the country, the Company has seen the positive benefits of its commercial and clinical strategies, and expects to see continued growth in the country moving forward.

About Clinical University of Munich

The LMU University Hospital Munich is one of the largest university hospitals in Germany and Europe has two locations in Munich: Campus Großhadern and Campus Downtown. With around 500,000 patients per year, the LMU Medical Center is trusted for the competence, care and commitment of their employees in 28 specialist clinics, thirteen institutes and seven departments as well as 53 interdisciplinary centers.

The Dr. von Hauner Children’s Hospital of the LMU Munich is one of the biggest departments for pediatric surgery in Germany, and since 1846 has treated children according to their motto: Helfen Forschen Heilen - Help Research Heal. The spectrum of the clinic includes the treatment of congenital malformations, the treatment of the consequences of accidents and burns in children, pediatric tumor surgery, pediatric urology, pediatric neurosurgery, general abdominal and thoracic surgery in children, colorectal pediatric surgery, and specifically the treatment of funnel chest, keel chest, palmar hyperhydrosis and other diseases specifically related to pediatric surgery.

In addition to clinical activities, the Dr. von Hauner Children’s Hospital of the LMU Munich is also one of the leading academic pediatric surgeries in the German-speaking region in the research and development of innovative therapy methods.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com . Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

