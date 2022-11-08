Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the acquisition of Finance Builders Inc. by Brown & Brown Dealer Services

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Donald (Don) J. Ellis, owner of Finance Builders Inc. (“Finance Builders”), today announced that Brown & Brown Dealer Services (“BBDS”) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Finance Builders.



Finance Builders is an independent sales and service organization providing F&I products and sales support to automotive dealers primarily in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Following the transaction, the Finance Builders operations will become part of BBDS, which operates under the leadership of Mike Neal.

Mike stated, “Finance Builders has built long-lasting relationships with its dealer customers based on their strong industry and product knowledge, along with their commitment to delivering outstanding service. This is another high-quality acquisition for our BBDS operations, and we are excited about continuing to grow in Connecticut and Massachusetts in the years to come.”

Don stated, “The Finance Builders team is excited to join and collaborate with the expanding Brown & Brown Dealer Services team. Our customers will benefit from the broader resources and more diverse product offerings that BBDS provides, and we look forward to many new opportunities. Brown & Brown continues to pick winners in the F&I industry, and we are proud to join the BBDS group.”

