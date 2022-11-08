Global Oncology Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Oncology Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Oncology Drugs Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the oncology drugs market share is predicted to reach a value of $160.45 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $160.45 billion in 2020 to $243.81 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide. The oncology drugs market is expected to grow slightly from $160.45 billion in 2020 to $167.52 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4%. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $243.81 billion in 2025 and $358.45 billion in 2030. Increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of cancer cases contributing to the growth of the global oncology drugs market.

Key Trends In The Oncology Drugs Market

The development of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein 9 (CRISPR-Cas9) technology has shown potential to treat cancer.

Overview Of The Oncology Drugs Market

The oncology drugs market consists of sales of oncology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce oncology drugs to diagnose and treat all types of cancers. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapies for treating pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, kidney cancer, brain tumor, and other cancer types.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Lung Cancer Drugs, Pancreatic Cancer Drugs, Breast Cancer Drugs, Prostate Cancer Drugs, Ovarian Cancer Drugs, Colorectal Cancer Drugs, Gastric Cancer Drugs, Kidney Cancer Drugs, Brain Tumor Drugs, Thyroid Cancer Drugs, Skin Cancer Drugs, Bladder Cancer Drugs, Cervical Cancer Drugs, Blood Cancer Drugs, Others (Kaposi Sarcoma, AIDS-Related Lymphoma, Anal Cancer, Bone Cancer, Retinoblastoma, Testicular Cancer, Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer, Mouth Cancer, Neuroblastoma)

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

• By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

• By Mode of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

• By Geography: The global oncology drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb

