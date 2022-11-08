Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Filgrastim Biosimilars Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Forecast To 2030

Filgrastim Biosimilars Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022”, the filgrastim biosimilars market share is predicted to reach a value of $785.33 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $785.33 million in 2019 to $860.12 million in 2023 at a rate of 2.30%. The growth is mainly due to the patent expiration of filgrastim biologics and government initiatives. The market is expected to grow from $860.12 million in 2023 to $984.23 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.97%. The market is expected to grow and reach $1,279.86 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.39%. The population profile of most countries is becoming older, thus driving the demand for biopharmaceuticals such as filgrastim biosimilars to treat the side effects caused by the treatment of various chronic diseases including cancer.

Key Trends In The Filgrastim Biosimilars Market

Pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards biosimilar drug development. Pharma companies had focused on small molecules for decades, but the rate of innovation in that field has slowed dramatically, leading to the shift towards biosimilars.

Overview Of The Filgrastim Biosimilars Market

The filgrastim biosimilars market consists of sales of filgrastim biosimilars and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture filgrastim biosimilars. Filgrastim biosimilar treatment is used to stimulate the bone marrow to produce more neutrophils (white blood cells) to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer treatment. The drugs may also be used to increase the number of hematopoietic stem cells in the blood before collection for use in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Filgrastim treatment may also be used for treating other diseases such as chronic and autoimmune diseases, growth hormone deficiency and infectious diseases.

Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Application: Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

• By Geography: The global filgrastim biosimilars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis International AG, Biocon Limited, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The market report analyzes filgrastim biosimilars market size, filgrastim biosimilars global market growth drivers, filgrastim biosimilars global market trends, filgrastim biosimilars global market segments, filgrastim biosimilars global market major players, filgrastim biosimilars market growth across geographies, and filgrastim biosimilars market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

