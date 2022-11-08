Portable Air Compressor Market Experienced a Significant Uptick in Booming Sales at a CAGR Of 4.3% by 2028

The report examines and studies the market position and forecast related to production, consumption, cost structure, and historical data.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the portable air compressor market size was USD 5.8 billion in 2020 and will reach USD 8.12 billion at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 2028.

The portable air compressor market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. This growth is attributed to increased use in road construction, building sites, and packaging equipment across a wide range of sectors. The development industry is hampered by severe limitations on compressor effectiveness, emissions, and noise levels. Due to tougher restrictions implemented by many organisations, the expansion of the air compressor will be hampered in the future years.

A portable air compressor is used to provide compressed air on building sites, road construction sites, and anywhere else where a permanent compressor isn't appropriate. They're also utilised as (emergency) backup compressors in industries, such as when a stationary compressor needs maintenance or breaks down. They don't need electricity because they're powered by diesel engines. A portable air compressor must be durable, powerful, and dependable. Because they are frequently utilised in dusty conditions, high-quality air filters are essential. They must work in a variety of circumstances, including extremely cold temperatures and high altitudes (for example, compressed air is used to produce snow for skiing), as well as dusty, hot, and damp environments. The workhorse of construction and building sites is the portable air compressor. They provide a lot of compressed air to power a variety of heavy equipment. There are many different types and sizes of portable air compressors available. When I refer to a portable air compressor, though, I'm referring to the large ones that are commonly found on construction sites.

The global portable air compressor market is expected to witness significant growth. Technological advancements in air compression techniques are having a significant impact on the equipment's compression capabilities, and as a result, the portable air compressor market is projected to expand. The industry's need for air compressors is projected to be fuelled by a rise in the use of durable and energy efficient equipment. These machines are increasingly being replaced by rotary kinds because to greater maintenance costs and lower efficiency, which has a negative influence on product demand. Burgeoning infrastructure initiatives in APAC and MEA would provide manufacturers with attractive business possibilities.

Key players operating in global portable air compressor market include Atlas, Denver, Kaeser, Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Hitachi, Doosan, Copco and others. Strategic acquisitions and alliances are being used by industry leaders to extend their company operations across the world. For example, in January 2017, Atlas Copco purchased Hb Kompressoren Druckluft, a prominent German distributor and service provider of industrial air compressors. Atlas and Denver are some of the key manufacturers operating in portable air compressor market.

For instance, in December 2019, Elgi Equipment, one of the world's top air compressor manufacturers, announced the introduction of its future-ready, energy-efficient electric and diesel portable air compressors.

Rotary segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of technology type, the global portable air compressor market is segmented into reciprocating, rotary, and centrifugal. Rotary segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.9% in the year 2020. These compressors provide a number of advantages, including improved safety, convenience, cheaper maintenance, and operational capability in harsh weather. Furthermore, by 2028, the availability of rotary screw compressors with additional noise dampening technologies would boost the segment's growth.

Industrial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global portable air compressor market is segmented into housing applications, oil & gas, food & beverage, industrial, energy. Industrial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.15% in the year 2020. These portable air compressors are utilised for a variety of purposes including air tooling on manufacturing lines, ejecting parts from moulds, cutting and welding equipment, sandblasting, metal polishing, and more. Over the projection period, the expansion of manufacturing units and company activities will have a favourable influence on product demand.

On the basis of geography, the global portable air compressor market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 45.16% in the year 2020. Manufacturing, automotive, and electronics are all showing signs of rapid expansion in the region. Countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia are seeing strong industrial expansion, and the widespread use of compressed air in a variety of industries is expected to boost worldwide market growth in the future years. The European mobile air compressor market will expand more slowly. Furthermore, Germany has a considerable quantity of end-user health care, as well as major building and manufacturing.

The global air compressor market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

