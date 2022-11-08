Global Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $5,449.5 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $5,449.5 million in 2019 to $4,213.7 million in 2020 at a growth rate of -22.7%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 ad reach $6,572.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $7,064.0 million in 2025, and $8,651.6 million in 2030. Changes of working lifestyles towards digitalization of the workspace and rise in sedentary jobs are forcing people to spend long hours in front of a computer screen.

Key Trends In The Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market

Advanced eye care medical devices equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is the latest trend in the ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring equipment market. AI and ML equipped medical devices can not only quickly interpret the eyes of the patient with better accuracy but also recommend a suitable treatment for the patient.

Overview Of The Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices are used for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases related to the retina and cornea by measuring affix lenses and refractive errors. These devices also help to identify the power of the intra ocular lens (IOLs) and analyze the visual field. These devices include ultrasound imaging systems, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmoscopes, corneal topographers, specular microscopes, slit lamps, fundus cameras, anomaloscope, haploscope, ophthalmic lens gauge, stereopsis measuring Instrument, retinoscopes, stereoscope and others.

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Optical coherence tomographers, Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, Fundus cameras, Ophthalmoscopes, Keratometers, Specular microscopes., Tonometers, Slit Lamps, Retinoscopes, Others(Dioptometers, Optotype projector, Perimeters, and Biometers,Pachymeters,Autorefractors/phoropters,Corneal topographers, Wavefront abberometers)

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers

• By Application: Retinal evaluation, Glaucoma detection and monitoring, Surgical evaluation, General examine, Intraoperative devices, Refraction equipment

• By Geography: The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon, Canon, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD.

