Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Projected to Grow at a 67.09% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growth Boost by Favorable Government Initiatives to Adopt Electric Commercial Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report Information By Technology, Vehicle Type, Region - Forecast 2030”, the global market will reach 2,56,06,194 units at whooping 67.09% CAGR by 2030.

The favorable government initiatives to adopt electric commercial vehicles will boost market growth over the forecast period. When compared to conventional ICE-powered commercial vehicles, electric commercial vehicles have significantly lower maintenance expenses since they have fewer moving parts and require fewer fluid changes, lowering the cost of repair and replacement.

Robust Opportunities

The rise in logistics activities will offer robust opportunities for this Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in the forecast period. As technology takes hold and customer expectations evolve, logistics companies are confronting unprecedented transformation. New advanced technologies provide increased efficiency and more collaborative business structures. As a result, it is expected to be a driving element in the electric commercial vehicle industry.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the electric commercial vehicle market report includes,

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Tesla (US)

Daimler AG (Germany)

PACCAR Inc. (US)

BYD Company Limited (China)

Proterra (US)

Scania (Sweden)

VDL (Netherlands)

CAF (Spain)

KING LONG (China)

Renault Trucks (France)

Yutong (China)

NFI Group Inc. (Canada)

EBUSCO (Netherlands)

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd. (China).

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6921

Restraints

Poor Aftermarket Services to act as Market Restraint

The poor aftermarket services and underdeveloped charging infrastructure may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Limited Battery Capacity to act as Market Challenge

The limited capacity of the batteries and high price may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Automakers in the United States and Asia-Pacific have extended their shutdown durations. Governments in several places appear to be imposing ever-stricter restrictions on social engagement, travel, and occupational attendance. These regions are experiencing comparable conditions, which are having a significant impact on the economy as well as society and producing major economic instability, with the automotive industry at the center of this turmoil, stifling global electric commercial vehicle growth.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: 2,56,06,194 units CAGR during 2022-2030 67.08% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Increasing logistics activities Key Market Drivers Government initiatives to encourage adoption of electric commercial vehicle Low operating cost

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Electric Commercial Vehicle Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-6921

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation

The electric commercial vehicle market is bifurcated based on technology and vehicle type.

By technology, BEV will lead the market over the forecast period. In general, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) utilize chemical energy that is stored in rechargeable battery packs. Instead of internal combustion engines, battery-powered electric commercial vehicles use motor controllers and electric controllers and are powered by battery packs.

By vehicle type, electric van will dominate the market over the forecast period. During the projected period, the electric van segment is expected to have the greatest CAGR and dominate the market share. Because electric vans emit no CO2 or NOx, their widespread adoption has the potential to improve air quality, particularly in urban areas. These vehicles are far quieter than diesel vans, but they do not drive as far on a single charge as conventional vans do on a single tank of fuel.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Automakers in the United States and Asia-Pacific have extended their shutdown durations. Governments in several places appear to be imposing ever-stricter restrictions on social engagement, travel, and occupational attendance. These regions are experiencing comparable conditions, which are having a significant impact on the economy as well as society and producing major economic instability, with the automotive industry at the center of this turmoil, stifling global electric commercial vehicle growth. This increases the demand for charging stations to facilitate the operation of electric buses in Japan.

During the forecast period, such factors are projected to fuel the expansion of the Asia-Pacific market for electric commercial vehicles. During the projection period, the Asia Pacific market is likely to account for a greater revenue share than other regional markets. The Chinese electrical bus sector is primarily driving revenue growth in the Asia Pacific market. According to one survey, China produces 99% of all electric buses. Rising demand for electric buses, pro-electric commercial vehicle legislation, and a rapidly expanding logistics industry are projected to fuel electric commercial vehicle market growth in the area during the research period.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6921

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Electric Commercial Vehicle Market

Truck driving in fact is one of North America's fastest-growing jobs. In 2019-2020, there were about 1.8 million heavy-duty and tractor-trailer truck driver jobs available, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. In total, 7.4 million persons in the United States work in the transportation business. According to the American Trucking Associations, trucking transports 71% of all freight in the United States. The trucking business accounts for over 6% of all full-time jobs in the United States. Walmart (US) has been moving away from third-party contracts and hiring its own truckers in recent years, resulting in a boom in the hiring of new truck drivers. Thus, demand for electric trucks in the US is likely to rise during the projection period as more people consider truck driving as a full-time vocation.

As a result of the government's measures, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations will increase, propelling the sale of electric commercial vehicles across the country during the projection period. During the study period, such factors will fuel the growth of the North American electric commercial vehicle market. Because of innovations, considerable R&D, and technological improvement in EVs in the region, the North America market is likely to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period. The United States is one of the region's most important EV hubs.

Talk To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/6921

Furthermore, rising demand for electric commercial vehicles and increased awareness about the environmental impact of fossil fuels are likely to boost market revenue growth in this region.

Related Reports:

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Research Report: By Type, By Provider Type, By Vertical, and Region - Forecast till 2030

Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Research Information Report by Type, By application, by Region - Forecast to 2030

Climate Control System for Commercial Vehicle Market Information Report by Component, Vehicle Type, Application, E-Commercial Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region - Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com