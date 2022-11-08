Network Management Solutions Market Value to Surpass USD 18 Billion by 2031

Network Management Solutions Market

Surge of SDN across enterprises and increase in demand for network security is boosting global network management solution market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network management solutions market generated $7.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the cloud segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global network management solutions market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global network management solutions market analyzed in the research include CA Technology, Cisco, Cubro Network Visibility, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Kaseya Co. Ltd., Live Action, Manage Engine, Micro Focus, NETSCOUT Systems, Nokia, Pasessler, Progress, and Zoho Corporation.

Key Findings of the Study –

• By component, the solution segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the network management solution market in 2021.However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise the highest revenue in 2021. However, the SME’s is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI the highest revenue in 2021. However, the retail industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

• Region-wise, the network management solution market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

