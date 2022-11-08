Global Agricultural Implement Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Agricultural Implement Market - And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022”, the agricultural implement market share is predicted to reach a value of $241.9 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $241.9 billion in 2019 to $233.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 and reach $288.6 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $337.4 billion in 2025, and $494.2 billion in 2030. Technological advances in agricultural equipment will drive the market for agricultural implement going forward.

Key Trends In The Agricultural Implement Market

Increasing adoption of new techniques and technologies in the farming sector has given a boost to autonomous farm equipment.

Overview Of The Agricultural Implement Market

The agricultural implement market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, lawn and garden tractors, and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements. The market includes agriculture and farm machines such as tractors, cotton ginning machinery, feed processing equipment, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm-type), plowing equipment, combines (harvesting threshers), poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, push lawn mowers, ride-on mowers, snow blowers and throwers (residential-type), and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type), garden tools, and autonomous farm equipment.

Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Farm Machinery And Equipment, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment

• By Operation: Autonomous, Semi-autonmous, Manual

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation, Sowing and Planting, Weed Cultivation, Plant Protection, Harvesting and Threshing, Post-Harvest and Agro Processing

• By Geography: The global agricultural implement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Deere & Company, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, Kubota

