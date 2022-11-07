19th meeting of the Coordinating Council for Accounting of the CIS Member States

UZBEKISTAN, November 7 - The Republic of Uzbekistan participates annually in the work of the Coordinating Council for Accounting of the CIS Member States under the CIS Executive Committee.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan took part in the XIX meeting of the Coordinating Council for Accounting of the CIS member States, which was held in the city of Dushanbe (Republic of Tajikistan).

For reference:

The Coordinating Council for Accounting of the CIS member States is a coordinating and advisory body for assistance in the approximation and harmonization of national accounting and auditing systems with International Financial Reporting Standards and International Auditing Standards.

The meeting was attended by members of the Coordinating Council – representatives of the Ministry of Finance of the CIS countries from the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Moldova, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the CIS Executive Committee and an international expert of the IFRS Foundation.

The participants of the meeting exchanged experience in the development of national accounting and auditing regulatory systems, including the application of international standards, as well as the participation of auditors in countering the legalization of criminal proceeds.

During the meeting, practical aspects of the organization of accounting of digital assets and registration of primary accounting documents of foreign counterparties were discussed.

The international expert of the IFRS Foundation made a presentation on the latest innovations of IFRS and the implementation of the project of electronic reporting under IFRS (IFRS Taxonomy).

At the conclusion of the meeting, the issue of transferring the chairmanship of the Coordinating Council to Uzbekistan from January 1, 2023 and holding a regular meeting of the Coordinating Council for Accounting of the CIS member states in Uzbekistan in 2023 was considered.

Following the meeting, the participants of the Coordination Council meeting expressed gratitude to the CIS Executive Committee and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan for organizing the XIX meeting of the Coordination Council.

Source: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan