Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Advocates For AI To Prevent Money Laundering
The Dutch Trade and Industry Appeals Tribunal (CBd) officially recognized the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) in money laundering prevention.
The implementation of money laundering prevention measures and KYC (know your customer) compliance is extremely time-consuming and costly”AMSTERDAM, NORTH BRABANT, THE NETHERLANDS, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmarking a turning point in the history of finance after losing in court to a Dutch fintech startup Bunq bank for applying an antiquated anti-money laundering strategy, the regulator De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) demonstrated that traditional banks and institutions fall short in addressing the issue. Vocalizing the views of the leading professionals in the industry, the Dutch financial crime expert Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah expressed her enthusiasm with the court ruling in favor of AI.
— Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah
"The implementation of money laundering prevention measures and KYC (know your customer) compliance is extremely time-consuming and costly. Having been a long-time advocate for AI and other innovations to tackle financial crimes more effectively, we celebrate this win as a turning point in the history of finance," - said Meverly.
Not being able to prove that the AI screening contradicts the law and AML/KYC regulations, DNB has also demonstrated that employing a massive number of people doesn't solve the issue. "The case of Bunq bank set the precedent of challenging the protocols imposed by the traditional banking system proving its ineffectiveness in preventing fraud," - shared Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah.
Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Banking and Finance from Wolverhampton University in the United Kingdom, Meverly conveys research on the evolution of financial crime prevention. Armed with the knowledge and know-how of the latest developments in the sector, she crafted a method to help regulators and banks mitigate risks.
A significant part of the research is dedicated to applications such as artificial intelligence and financial technologies to counter personnel shortages and other shortcomings within the sector. The research also suggests adjustments to help banks adapt to socio-economic changes such as inflation, recession, and regulations in a frictionless way by applying new operational measures.
Next to AI, the paper advocates for the use of developments such as automation, machine learning, encryption, and electronic identification to prevent fraud more effectively. Meverly Adjhei Benjamin's practical approach has demonstrated a proven record of reducing the risk of fraud by half at increased efficiency and affordability.
With the support of CBd in favor of AI, Meverly anticipates an increase in demand for technological and at the same time economical methods of financial crime prevention. "The research we conveyed has not only demonstrated cost-effectiveness but also reduced the time necessary for the implementation," - shared Meverly Adjhei Benjamin.
ABOUT MEVERLY ADJHEI BENJAMIN CONSULTANCY®
Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Consultancy® is a cutting-edge multidisciplinary firm located in The Hague, The Netherlands pursuing a mission to reduce financial and economic crime. The firm has unique expertise in risk and compliance with a strong focus on AML/KYC protocols serving businesses and organizations across multiple sectors and jurisdictions.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah
mb@meverlyadjheibenjamin.com
The Hague, The Netherlands
Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Twum-Barimah
Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Consultancy
+31687278428 ext.
mb@meverlyadjheibenjamin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other