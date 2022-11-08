Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

As per The Business Research Company's "5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the 5g infrastructure equipment market share is predicted to reach a value of $2,211.4 million in 2019. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 69.93% from 2019 ad reach $18,437.5 million in 2023. The rising digital economy is expected to be a major driver for the 5G infrastructure equipment market.

Key Trends In The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market

NFV (network functions virtualization) is receiving significant investments from wireless telecoms service providers.

Overview Of The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market

The 5G infrastructure equipment market consists of sales of 5G infrastructure equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture 5G network hardware or network communication devices supporting 5G technology that is used for telecommunications including wireless communication networks, and broadcasting through 5G networks.

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

• By Network Technology: Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC)

• By Geography: The global 5g infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 5g infrastructure equipment global market. The market report analyzes 5g infrastructure equipment global market size, 5g infrastructure equipment global market growth drivers, 5g infrastructure equipment global market segments, 5g infrastructure equipment global market major players, 5g infrastructure equipment market growth across geographies, and 5g infrastructure equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

