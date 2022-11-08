Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the antiglaucoma drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $6,591.8 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $6,591.8 million in 2019 to $5,191.2 million in 2020 at a rate of -21.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to $6,659.2 million in 2021 and reach $ 7,345.6 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 2.7%. The market is expected to reach $8,089.0 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.9% and $10,767.9 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Increasing incidence and prevalence of glaucoma is expected to support the growth of the anti-glaucoma drugs market. Increasing incidence and prevalence of glaucoma is expected to support the growth of the anti-glaucoma drugs market.

Key Trends In The Antiglaucoma Drugs Market

Development of combination therapies for the treatment of eye related diseases including glaucoma is an emerging trend in the anti-glaucoma drugs market. Combination therapy involves the use of more than one medication or drug to treat a disease. These combinational therapies reduce the frequency of eye drops or drug administration, and reduce the possibility of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression, choroidal neovascularization and inflammation.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Overview

The antiglaucoma drugs market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce antiglaucoma drugs to treat glaucoma conditions. Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that lead to damage of the optic nerve of the eye causing blindness and impaired vision. Some of the major drugs include Xalantan, Lumigan, and Travatan among others.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Combined Medication, Others

• By Disease Condition Type: Open-Angle Glaucoma, Angle-Closure Glaucoma, Normal-Tension Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Other Types Of Glaucoma

• By Prescription Type: Hospital Prescription drugs, Over-the counter drugs

• By Geography: The global antiglaucoma drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Allergen PLC, Novartis, Santen Pharmaceutical, Akorn, Pfizer



