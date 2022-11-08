Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

3D Printing Building Construction Market 2022 – Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the 3d printing building construction market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.4 million in 2019. The market is expected to register a slow growth from $4.4 million in 2019 to $2.7 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -37.0%. The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 247.1% from 2021 ad reach $114.4 million in 2023. Rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the global 3d printing building construction market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The 3D Printing Building Construction Market

3D printed prefabrication building construction and modularization is gradually gaining popularity.

Overview Of The 3D Printing Building Construction Market

The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. Establishments that use 3D printing to create construction components and print entire buildings are included in this market. The 3D printing building construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Construction : Modular, Full Building

• By Process: Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Others

• By Printing Material: Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others

• By End User : Residential , Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global 3d printing building construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apis Cor, Contour Crafting Corporation, Branch Technology, Mx3D, Monolite UK Limited

