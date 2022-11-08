Waste to Energy Market Size Worth USD 44.62 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 4.3% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Waste to Energy market size is projected to grow from USD 32.15 billion in 2021 to USD 44.62 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 4.3% during forecast period;

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Waste to Energy Market was USD 32.15 billion in 2021. The global market size is expected to be USD 33.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 44.62 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Waste to Energy Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our analysts, rise in production of clean energy to foster Waste to Energy Market growth. Asia Pacific to dominate stoked by increasing of Waste Management Facilities.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 44.62 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 32.15 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Technology, By Waste Type, By Application and By Region Growth Drivers Digitalization in Waste Management Techniques to Spur Market Opportunities Increase in Production of Clean Energy from Waste Drives Market Growth





COVID-19 Impacts:

Supply Chain Problems and Production Unit Closures Slowed Down Growth Since Pandemic

Several significant industries, including those that recycle waste and generate energy, have ceased operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown has been implemented in many nations to restrict activities and reduce staffing levels and operating hours in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19. The energy sector has suffered from decreasing production outputs and financial losses as a result of labor and raw material shortage.





Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in Production of Clean Energy from Waste Supports Waste to Energy Market Growth

Economic expansion and rising industries and urbanization lead to waste production, environmental risks, and CO2 emissions. Due to widespread changes in people's dietary habits, commercial and residential trash generation has also considerably increased. Waste to energy (WtE) can help achieve the transition to a sustainable energy ecosystem by serving as a clean demand response option, an energy source to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, a factor in the design of eco-industrial parks, and occasionally the only method for treating end-of-life waste.

Industry Developments:

June 2022: AVR planned to explore the probability of locally administering its hazardous flue gas cleaning residues by collaborating with HaloSep AB, a Swedish company. The HaloSep operation is a unique solution that converts hazardous waste into non-toxic and supportive snatches.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Veolia (France)

Huawei Enterprise (China)

China Everbright Limited (China)

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. (New Hampshire)

SUEZ (Paris)

Covanta (U.S.)

EDF (France)

Ramboll Group (Denmark)

AVR (Rotterdam-Botlek)

Allseas (Switzerland)

Attero (India)

Viridor (U.K.)

Segments:



Biochemical to Hold Dominant Market Share Due to Crucial Role in Reducing Waste

Based on technology, the market includes two major technologies, biochemical and thermochemical. In biochemical technology, the anaerobic digestion technology has wide acceptance for biogas production.

Municipal Solid Waste Dominates Market Due to Surging Consumption of Goods

Based on waste type, the market is segmented into municipal solid waste, process waste, agricultural waste, and others.

Municipal solid waste holds dominating market share owing to higher waste generation from households, offices, shops, schools, hospitals, hotels, and other institutions.

Massive Electricity Production from Waste Results in the Dominating Share of Electricity Application

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into electricity and heat. Increasing electricity from clean energy sources to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels and reduce CO2 emission results in high electricity output from waste sources.

The market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Key Benefits for Waste to Energy Market:

The Waste to Energy market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Waste to Energy market during the forecast period (2022–2029).

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Waste to Energy market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Dominate Stoked by Increasing of Waste Management Facilities

Due to growing economic activity and rubbish production, the Asia Pacific region dominates the market. Additionally, Asia Pacific will hold the greatest waste to energy market share during the predicted time period as a result of various governments pushing the construction of waste to energy facilities.

Due to the presence of numerous waste to energy facilities and plants, as well as increased energy output and valuable materials for recycling from municipal solid waste, Europe holds a well-developed market and ranks second behind the Asia Pacific area.

Furthermore, North America will account for a sizable percentage of the market during the projection period due to the region's significant waste generation and increased attention on waste management.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in the Global Market

The market's leading companies are continually choosing practical tactics to advertise their goods and fortify their positions. To reach more end users, one such technique is to collaborate with other businesses to offer new products.

Global Waste to Energy Market Size Segmentation:

By Technology

Thermochemical

Biochemical

By Waste Type

Municipal Solid Waste

Process Waste

Agriculture Waste

Others

By Application

Electricity

Heat





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions & Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insight on Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Waste to Energy Market

Global Waste to Energy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Thermo-chemical Biochemical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Type Municipal Solid Waste Process Waste Agriculture Waste Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Electricity Heat Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Waste to Energy Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Thermo-chemical Biochemical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Type Municipal Solid Waste Process Waste Agriculture Waste Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Electricity Heat Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country US Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Electricity Heat Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Electricity Heat



Continued…







