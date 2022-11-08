Global Vitamin C Market Size & Share to Surpass $1.8 Bn by 2028 | China Produces 80% of Commercial Vitamin C | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Vitamin C Market was valued at $1.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.8 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Vantage Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.



Market Overview:

Today, vitamin C supplements are available in a variety of forms, including tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. Some people prefer to take their vitamin C supplement in the form of a drink, such as orange juice or lemonade. There are several reasons for this increase in demand and price of Vitamin C in the last few years. First, there has been an increase in awareness of the importance of vitamin C for human health. Second, the Chinese government has recently lifted its 20-year-old restrictions on private enterprises producing vitamins, which has resulted in more companies entering the market and increased competition. Third, new applications for vitamin C have been developed, such as using it as an additive in food and beverages or as a material in 3D printing.

When evaluating global supply, we found that while there are several producers of Vitamin C, the majority of production takes place in China. This concentration of production presents both risks and opportunities for companies looking to enter the Vitamin C market. On the one hand, Chinese suppliers may be able to exert significant pricing pressure on competitors. On the other hand, this concentration presents an opportunity for companies to differentiate themselves by offering a more reliable and/or higher quality product than what is currently available from Chinese producers.

Key Findings:

Vantage Market Research's findings of the Vitamin C market are that there is a great opportunity for growth in this market. The Vitamin C market is expected to reach $1.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR 6.1%.

Most of the demand for vitamin C comes from developed countries, where it is used primarily as a dietary supplement. However, there is also a significant demand for vitamin C in developing countries, where it is used for its therapeutic properties.

Greatest opportunity for growth in the vitamin C market lies in these developing countries, where the prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise and awareness of the importance of vitamin C is growing.

In terms of volume, the global Vitamin C market is expected to reach 141 thousand metric tons in 2024, up from 95 thousand metric tons in 2021.

Majority of this growth will come from Asia Pacific, where VC demand is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2021 and 2024.



List of Prominent Players in the Vitamin C Market:

Foodchem International Corporation (China)

Mudanjiang High-Tech Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd (India)

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (China)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

The TNN Development Limited (China)

Microbelcaps (Belgium)

Beijing Heronsbill Food Material Co. Ltd (China)

Duchefa Biochemie (Netherland)

Medibro Corporation Limited (China)

Chemizo Enterprise (India)

DSM (Netherlands)

DuPont (US)

ADM (US)

Sanofi (France)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Abbott (US)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Merck & Co. Inc. (US)

Increasing Awareness among Consumers About Role of Vitamin C in Boosting Immunity to Spur Market Growth

Vitamin C is found in many foods, especially citrus fruits. Vitamin C plays an important role in the body’s ability to repair damaged cells and produce collagen. A lack of vitamin C can lead to the development of scurvy, a condition that causes fatigue, muscle weakness, joint pain, and bleeding gums. While scurvy is rare in developed countries, it is still a concern for people who have limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

As a result, the demand for vitamin C has increased in recent years due to its role in boosting the immune system. Vitamin C is thought to help reduce the severity of colds and flu, and some research suggests it may also help prevent more serious conditions such as heart disease and cancer.

Top Opportunities

The development of new products and services in the vitamin C industry offers exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Growing inclination towards dietary supplements : One area that is expected to grow significantly in the next few years is the market for dietary supplements. The vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients found in these products can help people fill nutritional gaps and improve their overall health.

: One area that is expected to grow significantly in the next few years is the market for dietary supplements. The vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients found in these products can help people fill nutritional gaps and improve their overall health. Increasing traction in cosmetic and personal care products : Another promising area of growth is the production of cosmetics and personal care products containing vitamin C. This nutrient has powerful antioxidant properties that can help protect the skin from damage caused by exposure to UV rays, pollution, and other environmental stressors.

Another promising area of growth is the production of cosmetics and personal care products containing vitamin C. This nutrient has powerful antioxidant properties that can help protect the skin from damage caused by exposure to UV rays, pollution, and other environmental stressors. Increasing demand for vitamin C-rich foods and beverages: Consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of this nutrient, and they are looking for convenient ways to incorporate it into their diets.



Key Trends:

Consumers are Putting More Emphasis on Organic Vitamin C and the Development of New Delivery Methods

In recent years, the vitamin C market has seen several trends emerge. The most notable trend has been the move towards natural and organic vitamin C products. This is in response to consumer demand for healthier, more natural alternatives to synthetic vitamins.

Other trends include the development of new delivery methods such as powder or liquid forms, as well as new formulations that combine vitamin C with other nutrients. There is also a growing trend towards personalized nutrition, with many consumers now looking for supplements that are tailored to their specific needs.

Segments Covered:

By Product Type:

Sodium Ascorbate, Calcium Ascorbate, Potassium Ascorbate, Magnesium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid 90% Granulation, D-Isoascorbic Acid, Ascorbic Acid 95% Granulation, Ascorbic Acid 97% Granulation, Coated Vitamin C, Other Types



By Source:

Natural, Synthetic



By Process:

Reichstein Process, Two-stage Fermentation Process



By Form:

Tonics, Tablets, Granules, Injections



By Application:

Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Animal Feed



By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



VMR’s Survey Reveals Vitamin C Manufacturers are Feeling Pressure to Lower Prices

As the global vitamin C market continues to grow, so does the need for reliable information on who is manufacturing it. Vantage Market Research’s latest survey of vitamin C manufacturers provides valuable insights into the industry, including who the biggest players are and what they're doing to stay ahead of the competition.

The report on vitamin C market includes data on production capacity, market share, product quality, and more. It also provides an overview of the competitive landscape and includes profiles of the leading companies in the industry.

The results of the survey showed that price competition is intense and most manufacturers are feeling pressure to lower the prices. In fact, cost is one of the biggest challenges faced by vitamin C manufacturers. The raw materials needed to produce the vitamin are expensive, and constantly rising prices make it difficult to keep up with demand. In addition, the process of manufacturing vitamin C is complex and time-consuming, further driving up costs.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Vitamin C market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

How Manufacturers are Responding?

As per VMR’s study, many manufacturers in the global vitamin C market are grappling with how to respond to the ever-changing regulatory environment. Recently, the FDA has tightened its regulations on vitamins and supplements in recent years, making it more difficult for manufacturers to meet all the requirements. This has led to some companies leaving the market altogether. On top of that the vitamin C market is becoming increasingly competitive, with new products and brands constantly entering the market. This makes it difficult for manufacturers to stand out from the crowd and get their products noticed by consumers.

China Produces 80% of the Commercial Vitamin C

The majority of the world's vitamin C is produced in China. In fact, China produces about 70% of the global vitamin C market. Other major producers include India, the US, and Mexico.

Global vitamin C market is a massive industry, with the majority of vitamin C coming from China. In 2021, global production of vitamin C was estimated at 95,000 metric tons, with China accounting for approximately 76, 000 metric tons. The remaining production is split between the European Union, India, and the rest of the world. Most of the vitamin C produced in China is majorly used in dietary supplement.

The demand in the global vitamin C market is constantly growing, as it is an essential nutrient for humans and animals. Vitamin C is used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. As such, the global production of vitamin C is vital to meet the demands of these industries.

Recent Vitamin-C Industry Development

One of the most exciting recent developments in the vitamin-C market is the finding of its ability to help improve cognitive function. Recent studies have found that vitamin-C supplementation can help to improve cognitive performance and memory in older adults. This is just one of many studies that are beginning to reveal the number of potential health benefits of vitamin-C.

Most notable is the introduction of a new generation of vitamin-C products that are more effective and bioavailable than ever before. These products are now available from various manufacturers and are quickly becoming the first choice for many consumers.

What Makes China the Largest Producer of Vitamin C?

The majority of vitamin C produced in China is derived from Chinese cabbage and other cruciferous vegetables. These vegetables are grown in vast quantities in China, making it the ideal location for vitamin C production. In addition to Chinese cabbage, other popular sources of vitamin C include oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and tomatoes.

Another reason China is the leading global vitamin C market is that the Chinese government has placed a priority on agricultural production, including the production of vitamin-rich crops. The government has invested heavily in agricultural research and development, and has provided subsidies and other financial incentives to farmers who grow vitamin C-rich crops. Yet another reason for China’s leading position in vitamin C production is its large population. With more than 1.37 billion people, China has a huge domestic market for vitamin C-containing products.

Thus, due to a combination of favorable conditions, including rich soil, a conducive climate, strong government support, and a large and health-conscious population, China is currently the leading global vitamin C market in the world.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 1.8 Billion CAGR 6.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Foodchem International Corporation, Mudanjiang High-Tech Biochemical Co. Ltd., Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Glanbia PLC, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., The TNN Development Limited, Microbelcaps, Beijing Heronsbill Food Material Co. Ltd, Duchefa Biochemie, Medibro Corporation Limited, Chemizo Enterprise, DSM, DuPont, ADM, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

