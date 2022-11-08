Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the anti-viral drug therapy market is predicted to reach a value of $46,456.4 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $46,456.4 million in 2019 to $ 61,571.9 million in 2020 at a rate of 32.5%. The anti-viral drug therapy market growth is mainly due to the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 and reach $74,385.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $ 87,230.5 million in 2025, and $ 130,125.3 million in 2030. The anti-viral drug therapy market is expected to benefit from the latest developments in drug discovery procedures such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies..

Key Trends In The Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market

Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are increasingly focusing on development and launch of combination drug therapy for treating HIV and other viral infections.

Overview Of The Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market

The anti-viral drug therapy market consists of sales of branded and generic anti-viral drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture branded or generic anti-viral drugs to treat microbial infections. The anti-viral drug therapy industry includes establishments that manufacture anti-viral drugs, which are used to treat diseases or illnesses caused by viral infections. Examples of antiviral drugs include idoxuridine, famiciclovir, cidofovir, amantadine, zanamivir, tenofovir, adefovir and ribavirin.

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class: DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Others

• By Application: HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Others

• By Geography: The global anti-viral drug therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides anti-viral drug therapy global market research, anti-viral drug therapy global market analysis and an overview of anti-viral drug therapy global market. The market report analyzes anti-viral drug therapy global market size, anti-viral drug therapy global market growth drivers, anti-viral drug therapy global market segments, anti-viral drug therapy global market trends, anti-viral drug therapy market major players, anti-viral drug therapy market growth across geographies, and anti-viral drug therapy market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The anti-viral drug therapy market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC