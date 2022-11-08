Global Autonomous Cars Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Autonomous Cars Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Cars Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2022”, the autonomous cars market share is predicted to reach a value of $818.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $818.6 billion in 2019 to $772.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -5.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 ad reach $1,191.8 billion in 2023. The autonomous cars market growth is expected to reach $1,642.9 billion in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.4%, and $3,195.0 billion in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 14.2%. During the forecast period, the global autonomous cars market is expected to benefit from the increased investments on self-driving vehicles.

Key Trends In The Autonomous Cars Market

Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being widely used by autonomous car manufacturing companies for faster creation of physical prototypes and reduce manufacturing defects.

Overview Of The Autonomous Cars Market

The autonomous cars market consists of sales of autonomous cars by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture autonomous cars for transporting people and goods.

Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

• By Application: Civil, Robo Taxi, Ride Hail, Ride Share, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global autonomous cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG

Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides autonomous cars global market forecast and an overview of autonomous cars global market.

