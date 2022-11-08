Report on Orientation to Peer Educators on Comprehensive Sexuality Education

BNMT Nepal organized 6 orientation programs in six schools of Indrawati Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk district from 27th May to 16th June, 2022. The focus was to make the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) orientations age-appropriate, gender-focused, right-based, skills-based, and empowering young people to adopt protective behaviors against sexually transmitted infections, child marriage, teenage pregnancy, sexual abuse, and violence. Funded by BNMT UK, the Horizon project aims to make these peer educators as change agents and leaders of their community and schools, who will carry on and build on the SRHR movement in the municipality.

The objectives of the orientation programs were:

To help participants understand the concept of sex, sexuality, and gender and increase their knowledge and attitude

To understand adolescence and changes during adolescence

To understand values regarding sexuality

To debunk misconceptions regarding sexuality

To identify gender and sexuality-based violence and behaviors

To understand sexual and reproductive health and rights

The orientation program focused on adolescence, concept of sex, sexuality and gender, values and norms regarding sexuality, identification of gender and sexual related violence, and sexual and reproductive health and rights. The method primarily involved presentation along with mini-lecture and interactive discussion. Question and answer, game playing and sharing stories through photographs were done. To make the orientation more relevant, context specific examples related to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights issues were shared. A total of 70 peer educators participated in the orientation programs.