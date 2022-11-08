Submit Release
Meeting With Peer Educators

Under the Horizon Project, six meetings were conducted among peer educators, school principals and related subject teachers of six schools Indrawati Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk district from 27th May to 16th June, 2022.

The objectives of the meetings were:

  • To provide information about Adolescent Friendly Information Corner (AFIC),
  • To develop knowledge and attitude of the participants for institutional development and effective utilization of AFIC,
  • To identify resources including materials for the management of AFIC in each school.

The meetings highlighted on the concepts of AFIC, its importance, aspects of management and operation of AFIC, materials required etc. based on AFIC manual operational guideline 2020. A total of 86 participants participated in the meetings.

