Orientation to parents on comprehensive sexuality education

BNMT Nepal, organized six orientation programs for parents of six schools of Indrawati Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk district from 31st May to 20th June 2022. Under the Horizon Project, funded by BNMT UK, the orientation programs were conducted with the following objectives:

  • To make parents understand on sexuality and improve their knowledge and attitude on sexuality.
  • To make parents understand adolescents’ Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights
  • To understand norms and values regarding sexuality
  • To debunk misconceptions regarding sexuality
  • To help parents understand comprehensive sexuality education, its basic concept, and its importance.

The content of the programs was tailored to the need of the participants and specific to the context of Indrawati Rural Municipality. The participants were oriented on: concepts of sexuality, harmful norms and values regarding sexuality, harmful norms and values, gender and sexual orientation, Adolescents’ Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, and Comprehensive Sexuality Education. Presentation, mini-lecture, question and answer, story-telling, and game-playing were the methods used for the orientation. A total of 157 parents participated in the programs.

