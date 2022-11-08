With 7.8% CAGR, Bleeding Disorder Testing Market Size worth USD 149.6 Million in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, The Bleeding Disorder Testing Market size is anticipated to reach USD 149.6 Million by 2029, the market size was USD 82.6 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.8%

The global bleeding disorder testing market size was valued at USD 82.6 million in 2021. The market is set to expand from USD 88.5 million in 2022 to USD 149.6 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% over the estimated period. The growth is being driven by the surging prevalence of bleeding disorder such as Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and others.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022 – Precision BioLogic Incorporated rolled out its new solution dubbed CRYOcheck Chromogenic Factor IX assay in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and the European Union.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 149.6 million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 82.6 million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 130





Report Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the significant factors that are expected to impel the business landscape across various regions. It further gives an insight into the major steps taken by leading industry participants for propelling the business scenario throughout the forecast period. These insights have been provided after extensive research and data collation from credible sources.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise on Account of Growing Prevalence and Diagnosis of Bleeding Disorder

The bleeding disorder testing market growth can be attributed to the escalating prevalence of various disorders in emerging and developed regions. These include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and others.

However, the market growth could be hindered by the low penetration of testing in emerging countries and low adherence to guidelines.





Segments :

Reagents & Consumables Segment to Register Lucrative Growth Due to Rising Incidence of Bleeding Disorder

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into instruments and reagents & consumables. The reagents & consumables segment is estimated to record substantial growth considering the soaring rate of testing driven by healthcare access in emerging regions.

Hemophilia A Segment Share to Rise Owing to Growing Disease Prevalence

On the basis of indication, the market for bleeding disorder testing is segmented into hemophilia A, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia B, and others. The hemophilia A segment is estimated to record considerable growth over the forecast period. The upsurge can be credited to the surging prevalence of bleeding disorder.

Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Record Commendable Surge due to Escalating Rate of Disease Diagnosis

Based on end-user, the market is subdivided into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to record notable growth over the estimated period. The escalation can be credited to the growing number of portable analyzers and surging technological advancements.

Citing the regional landscape, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Bleeding Disorder Testing Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Product Type Reagents & Consumables

Instruments By Indication Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Others By End User Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

The Europe bleeding disorder testing market share is set to be impelled by the growing prevalence of disorders in Germany, the U.K., and other countries. Additional factors favoring industry expansion comprise the escalating adherence to guidelines and the growing patient population.

The North America market is estimated to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the growing launch of testing instruments and the escalating number of regulatory approvals.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Enter into Partnership Deals to Maintain Industry Position

Leading bleeding disorder testing companies are focused on the adoption of strategic initiatives such as the formation of alliances, acquisitions, mergers, and others. These steps are being taken for the consolidation of market position. Some of the additional initiatives include growing participation in trade conferences.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

HORIBA Ltd. (Japan)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Abbott (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

