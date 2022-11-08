Functional Ingredients Market to Reach US $117.1 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing health consciousness and consumption of nutrient-enriched foods to improve overall well-being will augment the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Functional Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $117.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Functional ingredients are considered as ingredients that have the ability to positively influence health besides their basic nutritional value. They are preventative in nature rather than curative. The rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products and rising health awareness among consumers are the key drivers for the growth of the functional ingredients market. Consumers now expect processed food to be nutritional and sustainable, in addition to factors such as flavour, quality, safety, and convenience.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Functional Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to increasing health concerns and awareness among people and the presence of well-established players in the region. The growing demand for convenient food options resulted in the much-needed push for using such ingredients. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growing preference to outsource the processing/manufacturing aspects to the region owing to cost advantages and trade benefits. Rapidly rising processed food consumption, combined with rising health and fitness awareness in developing nations, is a major element driving the region's functional food industry growth.

Shifting consumers' preference to plant-based foods coupled with key market players' increasing innovative product launches are accelerating the Functional Ingredients Market over the forecast years 2022-2027.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Functional Ingredients Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Functional Ingredients Segmentation Analysis- By Source : The Functional Ingredients market based on the source can be further segmented into Natural and Synthetic. Natural held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Natural sources are the most common source of functional ingredients.

Functional Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Functional Ingredients market based on the application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed, and others. Food & Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to consumer preferences for nutritional and convenience foods, as well as an increase in demand for fortified food and beverage products.

Functional Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : North America held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts on account of increasing health concerns and issues, such as obesity, digestive ailments, and diabetes, increasing ingredient transparency among well-informed consumers, and the presence of giant food companies actively creating products and exploring more opportunities in the functional food and beverage sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Functional Ingredients Industry are -

1. ADM

2. BASF SE

3. DowDuPont

4. Cargill Incorporated

5. Arla Foods

