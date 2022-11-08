VMware Extends SD-WAN Leadership with Innovations Enabling Enterprises to Connect and Secure the Distributed, Multi-Cloud Edge

New VMware SD-WAN Client to Enable Secure Connectivity and Network Resiliency to Any User and Any Device

VMware Edge Network Intelligence Delivers Enhanced AIOps Capabilities to Further Reduce SD-WAN Operations Costs and Provide Visibility to End-to-End Application Performance

VMware Explore 2022 Europe—In order to stay competitive, enterprises are transforming their applications, adopting multi-cloud and SaaS, and enabling users to access these applications from the office, home or elsewhere. VMware, Inc. VMW today unveiled its next-generation SD-WAN solution, including a new SD-WAN Client, to help enterprises more securely, reliably, and optimally deliver applications, data and services—no matter where they reside—to the site, branch, and home, across any network to any device.

"We've evolved VMware SD-WAN to meet enterprises' requirements in support of distributed data, users and applications," said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. "Enterprises today need more secure, reliable, and optimal delivery of applications, data, and services regardless of where the application or the user or the device lives. The new VMware SD-WAN Client will enable enterprises to provide consistent security and ubiquitous and reliable connectivity to users and devices everywhere."

Innovating to Better Connect and Secure Distributed Clouds, Workers, and Applications

Enterprises adopting these cloud, workforce and application transformation initiatives require a move from a centralized to distributed IT model. If relying exclusively on traditional approaches to networking, security and operations, enterprises will face challenges ranging from inefficient cloud/SaaS access, poor application quality, and compromised security to outdated remote access VPN connectivity and operational complexities and expenses.

An evolution of SD-WAN is required to successfully support enterprises' transformation initiatives. Cloud-native by design, VMware SD-WAN and VMware SASE enable enterprises to bring edge compute and networking together for application transformation while delivering consistent security and ubiquitous, reliable, and optimal connectivity for the branch and distributed workforce. The platform features a single management interface that leverages artificial intelligence to simplify operations. New features and capabilities support three areas of transformation:

Cloud transformation : To better assist enterprises with connectivity to the cloud, into the cloud and through the cloud, VMware is expanding its SD-WAN and SASE footprint by adding 16 new points of presence (PoPs) mainly across APJ, EMEA and LATAM. VMware and its partners now provide more than 200 PoPs worldwide delivering high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud and SaaS providers. Additionally, VMware SD-WAN and SASE now offer enhanced artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) capabilities within VMware Edge Network Intelligence to help enterprises identify better network paths to the cloud and proactively notify operations teams to take remedial action.

Cloud transformation : To better assist enterprises with connectivity to the cloud, into the cloud and through the cloud, VMware is expanding its SD-WAN and SASE footprint by adding 16 new points of presence (PoPs) mainly across APJ, EMEA and LATAM. VMware and its partners now provide more than 200 PoPs worldwide delivering high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud and SaaS providers. Additionally, VMware SD-WAN and SASE now offer enhanced artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) capabilities within VMware Edge Network Intelligence to help enterprises identify better network paths to the cloud and proactively notify operations teams to take remedial action.

Workforce transformation : VMware today unveiled a new SD-WAN Client to provide consistent connectivity, performance, and security capabilities to remote workers on the road. To accelerate the development of the SD-WAN Client, VMware today also announced it has acquired the team, products and IP of Ananda Networks. The new PC and mobile soft client will leapfrog legacy remote access VPNs via a cloud-native, cloud-delivered approach enabling a smooth transition to Zero Trust while incorporating elements of Dynamic Multipath Optimization for enhanced performance. The SD-WAN Client will be seamlessly integrated with the existing VMware SD-WAN offering. Read the VMware SD-WAN Client blog post.

Application transformation: VMware SD-WAN and SASE will enhance connectivity, compute, and intelligence in rapidly evolving edge use cases with the help of VMware Private Mobile Network. Delivered by service providers, this managed service offering provides enterprises with private 4G/5G mobile connectivity in support of edge-native applications. Building on VMware Edge Compute Stack, the service is seamlessly integrated with existing IT management platforms and incorporates VMware's industry leading compute, network, security, and edge intelligence solutions.

VMware SD-WAN is a part of VMware SASE. VMware was recently positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN. Gartner recognized VMware for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. (1)

Supporting Quotes

"We are excited for this announcement - the VMware SD-WAN Client will give us a direct ‘vendor to work at home environment' that lets us experience all of the benefits of SD-WAN without requiring any middle hardware. This will give us a more secure, single pane of glass experience for both security and network performance," said Keith Bradley, Vice President Information Technology at Nature Fresh Farms.

"Coevolve is excited to see this announcement and the capabilities it will bring to our global clients. As a telco-independent solution provider, we have deployed the VMware SD-WAN solution in more than 80 countries and the software client addresses many new use cases," said Ciaran Roche, CTO at Coevolve. "Our clients frequently have complex environments that require access to 3rd party partner environments and this client will facilitate seamless connectivity into their global networks."

"For maximum performance, Cloud and SaaS applications require efficient, optimized access, and infrastructure that's specifically designed to support them. Traditional remote access to corporate networks via VPN often delivers less-than-optimal application performance," said Darren Wolner, senior director of SASE product management for Lumen Technologies. "As longtime partners of VMware, we are excited to see the continued innovation with VMware's SD-WAN Client solution. Providing a more secure solution that's seamless and easy to implement will be a great complement to the access and managed SASE solutions we offer our customers."

Additional Resources

VMware Cross-Cloud™ services Helps Customers Navigate the Multi-Cloud Era

At VMware Explore 2022 Europe, VMware is unveiling new and enhanced offerings for VMware Cross-Cloud services to help customers navigate the multi-cloud era with freedom, flexibility, and security. VMware Cross-Cloud services are a portfolio of cloud services that deliver a unified and simplified way to build, operate, access, and better secure any application on any cloud from any device. VMware Cross-Cloud service pillars include: 1) App Platform, 2) Cloud Management, 3) Cloud & Edge Infrastructure, 4) Security & Networking, and 5) Anywhere Workspace. For the latest news and more on how VMware is delivering a faster and smarter path to cloud for digital businesses, visit the VMware Explore 2022 Europe media kit.

