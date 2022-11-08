Acetic Acid Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 11.27 Billion at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing Demand For Textiles By The Increasing Population And Increasing Application In Vinyl Acetate Monomer Is Expected To Drive The Market For Acetic Acid.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Acetic Acid Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 11.27 Billion By 2030, According To A New Report By Reports And Data. The Growing Use Of Acetic Acid In The Production Of Different Products Such As Purified Terephthalate Acid And Vinyl Acetate Monomers (VAM) Is Expected To Boost The Market Size Of Acetic Acid During The Forecast Period.

Acetic Acid Is Used To Produce VAM, Which Is, In Turn, Is Used To Manufacture Various Resins And Polymers For Adhesives, Films, Paints, Coatings, Textiles, And Other End-User Products. Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) And Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Are The Major Derivatives Manufactured Using Vinyl Acetate Monomers (VAM). PVA Is Significantly Employed In Adhesives, Textiles, Photosensitive Coatings, Packaging Films, And Thickeners, Whereas PVOH Finds Its Applications In Paper Coatings, Industrial Coatings, And Paints Owing To Their Ideal Adhesion Properties.

The Growing Investments In Infrastructure Across The Globe Are Expected To Propel The Demand For Coatings And Sealants, Which In Turn, Positively Contribute Towards The Growth Of The Acetic Acid. Furthermore, The Rising Application Of Acetic Acid In The Manufacture Of Terephthalic Acid Is Also Anticipated To Drive The Market During The Forecast Period.

Top Companies Profiled In The Report: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sinopec, Wacker Chemie, GNFC Limited, Saudi International Petrochemicals, Dupont, Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation, Jiangsu Sopo (Group), And Lyondellbasell, Among Others.

Further Key Finding From The Report Suggestion

Acetic Acid Is Used In The Manufacture Of Bottles And Other Synthetic Materials. It Is Used In Making Pigments, Dyes, And Paint And Coating Additives. The Acid Is Used In Printing On Fabric And Also Used As A Cleaning And Degreasing Solvent.

The Textile Industry Is Another Major Employer Of Acetic Acid For Its Dyeing Operations. Acetic Acid Is Used As A Buffering Agent In Dyeing The Cloth With A Particular Color. The Textile Industry Is Flourishing In The Context Of Exploding Global Population Amalgamated With Increasing Disposable Income, Augmenting The Per-Capita Consumption Of Goods, Including Textiles.

Acetic Acid Is Produced Both By Bacterial And Synthetic Fermentation. An Approximate Amount Of 75% Of Acetic Acid Used That Is Used In The Chemical Industry Is Manufactured By Methanol Carbonylation.

Carbonylation Of Methanol To Produce Acetic Acid Catalyzed By Homogeneous Metal Complexes Is The Most Successful Industrial Applications. The Process Has Many Benefits Such As High Yield Of The Product And High Conversion Of Reactants, But The Disadvantages Are Also Apparent, Which Include The High Cost Of The Catalyst (Rhodium) And The Severe Corrosion To Equipment By The Cocatalyst Iodide.

Increasing Investments In Healthcare, Along With Growing Concerns Towards Healthcare, Coupled With Rising Consumption Of Vinegar, Is Expected To Propel The Demand In The European Region. The Region Is Forecasted To Grow With A CAGR Of 5.7% During The Forecast Period.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Diclofenac

Ketorolac

Tolmetin

Indomethacin

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Synthetic Route

Biological Route

Paraffin Oxidation

Methanol Carbonylation

Olefin Oxidation

Terephthalic/Isophthalic Acid Coproduct

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Acetic Anhydride

Monochloroacetic Acid

Terephthalic Acid

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Ketene

Dimethylacetamide

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Food And Beverage

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Textile

Inks, Paints, And Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table Of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Acetic Acid Market Segments

1.3 Major Players

1.4 Market Analysis By Product Type

1.5 Market Analysis By Application

1.6 Report Timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Acetic Acid Market Size

2.2 Latest Regional Market Trends

2.3 Emerging Growth Trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Acetic Acid Market Key Players

3.2 Global Acetic Acid Size By Manufacturers

3.3 Products Of Major Players

3.4 Entry Barriers In The Acetic Acid Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, And Other Strategic Alliances

