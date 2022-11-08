Virtual Dental Care, Cigna Collaborate to Expand Access to Virtual, On-Demand Dental Care

Virtual Dental Care (VDC), the makers of Teledentix, and Cigna have teamed up to increase access to on-demand dental care, including emergency care. Through VDC's Teledentix secure software, Cigna customers will be able to connect to a dentist via video, text, chat, and email for instant support.

Through video consultation, which is available 24/7, customers will be able to easily access care for urgent situations such as pain, infection, and swelling. The virtual dentists can also prescribe prescriptions and locate a local, in-network provider for follow-up appointments.

"Expanding our partnership with Cigna continues to solidify our footing as the most robust virtual dental solution for insurance companies and we're thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking organization," added Dr. Bill Jackson, Virtual Dental Care Co-Founder and COO.

This virtual care solution is part of Cigna Dental Health Connect™, a suite of clinical programs designed to help employers provide meaningful dental care services tailored for their workforce.

About Virtual Dental Care, Inc. and Teledentix

Virtual Dental Care (VDC) provides best-in-class virtual and mobile dental technology with the nation's largest teledentistry network. The company works with all types of dental and medical organizations to help enable teledentistry and increase health outcomes. The company's flagship software, Teledentix, is an extensive telehealth communication solution utilized in various ways by different industry players. At its core, Teledentix incorporates telecommunication tools (live video, recorded video, chat, text, email, image and document uploads, etc.) into a secure environment (HIPAA-complaint, HITRUST, SOC2, penetration tested). Its integrated modular design allows for multiple use-case options. Modules include consultation network management, patient engagement tools, peer-to-peer record collaboration, and much more. For more information about VDC and Teledentix, visit virtualdentalcare.com and get.teledentix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005053/en/