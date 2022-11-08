Empowerment Strategist and Life Coach Bonnie Wirth to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LLOYDMINSTER, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most of us experience trauma or feeling highly stressed anxious about life’s challenges and struggles, we immediately tend to seek relief from our intense emotional pain. If our relationship is on the rocks we go drinking with our friends, if our boss is giving us grief, we binge on ice cream and chocolate brownies, if we have experienced abuse from our partner, we take massive amounts of drugs. All these unhealthy coping mechanisms may temporarily numb our pain, but afterwards not only do we end up even more depressed, but our problems significantly increase. The fact is we issues and problems, they are meant to be part of our life’s journey, but if we find the right ways to restore ourselves physically, emotionally, and mentally then we can recover and live joyful lives.

Bonnie Wirth is a highly regarded Empowerment Strategist, Emotional Resilience Expert, and Mentor.

“Personally, I do not believe I would have been able to move through the pain and lasting impact of my trauma had I not had spiritual grounding and the intrinsic belief in something more. It gave me courage even in my most despairing times. When hope was lost, seeking the silver lining through a gratitude practice saved my life. I found healing by taking a holistic approach. This is now how I help others.”

Bonnie emphasizes that it is important that we don’t ignore human condition and the inevitable suffering it can bring. It is how we choose to respond to our problems and navigate through our despair that matters most. Our feelings of fragility and vulnerability can shift as we extend compassion to ourselves and others. Seeing all of life, the highs, and the lows, as a gift can alter our very state of being. Our lives can be lived with purpose, love, and intention.

“Genuinely happy people grow through their hurts and experiences, they look past the difficult times, and hold unwavering faith. No matter what happens, from the personal upheavals or to the disastrous events occurring in the world around us, keeping faith in our Higher Power will always keep us grounded, strong, and give us hope when we need it the most.”

Bonnie says that most of us feel helpless when it comes to what is happening in the world around us. We feel like we have no control. In reality we do have control in how we show up in our lives and our choices which fundamentally contributes to creating a better world for us all. Most of us, when faced with adversity, tend to blame an outside source like a higher spirit or God. More often than not we blame the government, the economy, our boss or the people around us, including those we love instead of allowing our higher power to work through us.

Bonnie encourages us to not only engage in self-care and loving who we are but to extend this love right in our very own homes, at work, among our circle of friends. We can literally make the world a better place by being kind and empathetic. When we see our loved ones struggling be the shoulder to cry on, be a helping hand.

Positive change in the world starts with each of us contributing towards making things better. Creating peace in our homes and hearts begins to create peace in the world. Following a call to advocacy work for causes like social injustice, animal welfare, poverty, the plight of the homeless, women’s rights, a green planet, or doing whatever lights us up and brings us joy also contributes more peaceful harmonious universe. We are all interconnected and being part of the greater good helps us all flourish and love more authentically.

That’s why Bonnie’s work is centered on healing mind, body, and soul. When we are genuinely happy, we become a light, an inspiration to everyone around us.

“By turning to harmful ways of coping like alcohol, drugs, or other addictive behaviors, mistreating our selves or even striking out in violence or discriminating against others, we are not allowing for the positive change we want to see in the world. How can that happen when we are harming ourselves and others in the most detrimental and traumatic ways?”

Healing the world starts within each of us. We are all responsible for this. Once we start choosing to do our part, in big ways or small, we will experience more harmonious living and joy. Life will smile back at us and anything we dream of will absolutely become possible. Life moves in cycles and it’s not about resisting change but opening to it in the kindest and most compassionate ways. This is how we embrace our evolution. This is how we evolve.

In her three-part radio interviews, Bonnie will discuss her wonderful approach to healing and the struggles we are all going through collectively and how we can absolutely get through them in love light, and the power of faith.

Close Up Radio will feature Bonnie Wirth in a three-part interview with Jim Masters on November 9th at 3pm EST, November 21st at 1pm EST, and December 1st at 3pm EST

