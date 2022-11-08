Iron Oxide Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion with CAGR of 4.5% by 2030 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The expansion and growing infrastructural activities in developing nations are projected to expand the application of Iron Oxide Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Iron Oxide Market size is forecast to reach US$3.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Iron oxides are also often referred to as ferric oxyhydroxides, and these iron catalysts are one of the most important chemical compounds of the modern-day construction industry, due to their extensive set of characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, non-toxic, color stability, durability, UV resistance, high tinting strength, stability, resistant to saline water, and more. Iron oxide nanoparticles are synthesized and used to decorate the carbon nanotubes through a co-precipitation route. With growing cosmetic consumption, the demand for iron oxide pigments is expected to increase. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Iron Oxide Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the iron oxide market, owing to the expanding application scope in the construction and infrastructure industry.

2. Key factors driving the market include increasing demand for customized and money-efficient construction materials, increasing investments in infrastructure, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, and others.

3. The increasing demand for iron oxide pigments and coatings from various applications like protective interior and exterior coatings in industrial, wood, automotive, architectural, and appliances, is expected to drive the demand for iron oxide during the forecast period.

4. In Asia-Pacific, China is one of the leading countries, emerged as a major Iron Oxide consumer, due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The synthetic segment held the largest share in the iron oxide market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. This is attributed to their more popularity than natural iron oxide owing to their good strength and highly stable nature.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the iron oxide market in 2021 up to 38%, primarily due to the increasing consumption in the building and construction sector within the region. In India, the government has aimed to spice up the development of buildings and infrastructure within the country by allocating high budgets to such projects.

3. The building and construction segment held the largest share in the iron oxide market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027, owing to the rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries. Iron oxide is used widely used as paints and coatings in the mortar, roof, or flooring tiles, pavers, concrete, bricks, and blocks due to their opacity, uniform color distribution, and stability.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Iron Oxide Industry are -

1. Lanxess AG

2. BASF SE

3. Huntsman Corporation

4. E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

5. Kronos Worldwide Inc.



