Medical Sensors Market Size to Hit US$3.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.3% (2022-2027)

Medical Sensors Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Medical Sensors Market size is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Medical sensors are utilized to discover vital signs from patients. Medical sensors are physically fastened to individuals enduring investigation or care and can record a count of key vitals and variables. The soaring research and development to boost the traditional diagnosis and treatment techniques across the world are set to propel the growth of the Medical Sensors Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, North America Medical Sensors Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of a massive count of makers of medical sensors like sensors for blood glucose monitoring in countries like U.S. and Canada in the North American region.

2. Medical Sensors Market growth is being driven by the soaring technological progress and the accessibility of wearable sensors for everyday application including blood glucose monitoring for supervising patients with obesity, cardiovascular problems, and diabetes. However, binding regulatory processes are one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Medical Sensors Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Medical Sensors Market Segment Analysis – By Sensor Type: Temperature sensors are utilized for monitoring body temperature at the time of RF hyperthermia treatments. The surging application of temperature sensors for NMR/MRI (Nuclear Magnetic resonance/Magnetic Resonance Imaging) systems in research and development is further propelling the growth of the Temperature Sensor segment.

Medical Sensors Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Diagnostic segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the promising potential of transistor-based sensors for accelerated diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19 and additional infections in conjunction with the application of other medical sensors like pressure sensors.

Medical Sensors Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Temperature sensors and pressure sensors are extensively utilized in medical applications. The soaring attention on the semiconductor industry backing technological progress of sensors is further driving the growth of the Medical Sensors Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Medical Sensors industry are -

1. GE Healthcare Inc.

2. STMicroelectronics

3. Honeywell Inc.

4. Omron Corporation

5. Siemens Corporation

