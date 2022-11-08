5G IoT Market worth $40.5 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 61% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

5G IoT Market held the largest share in 2021, attributing to factors like rising demand for more reliable connectivity and more bandwidth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global 5G IoT Market size is forecast to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 61% from 2022 to 2026. Increased proliferation of technologies like predictive maintenance, data analytics, digital twins and others in manufacturing sector has been eventually driving the need for 5G IoT. Rising demand for connected cars equipped with advanced in-vehicle infotainment and telematics system along with increasing penetration of advanced communication infrastructure in healthcare sector to optimize surgical robots, asset tracking, telemedicine, remote health monitoring are some of the prime factors driving the global 5G IoT Market. Furthermore, with growing adoption of precision farming, agricultural drones and greenhouse automation, global 5G IoT has gained a huge traction.

Key Takeaways

1. 5G New Radio Standalone architecture is analyzed to witness highest growth in the 5G IoT Market during 2022-2026 owing to increased performance, super-fast response times and faster access to higher data rates.

2. APAC 5G IoT Market held the largest share in 2021, attributing to factors like rising demand for more reliable connectivity and more bandwidth between devices among manufacturers as a part of optimizing smart industrial operations including process automation, remote monitoring, collaborative robots, predictive analytics, augmented reality, additive manufacturing.

3. Increased proliferation of technologies like predictive maintenance, data analytics, digital twins and others in manufacturing sector along with rise in demand for connected cars equipped with advanced in-vehicle infotainment and telematics system are analyzed to significantly drive the global 5G IoT Market during the forecast period 2022-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

5G IoT Market Segment Analysis- By Radio Technology: By radio technology, global 5G IoT Market has been segmented into 5G New Radio Standalone Architecture, 5G New Radio Non-Standalone Architecture. 5G New Radio Standalone Architecture is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 72% during the forecast period 2022-2026. As compared to 5G non-standalone architecture, standalone architecture acts as a more efficient solution, which includes increased performance, better flexibility, and reduced complexity, attributing to its market growth. Rising adoption of connected cars, immersive media, automated guided vehicles or cobots control need super-fast response times and faster access to higher data rates, which is enabled by SA architecture, and thus such beneficiary capabilities of 5G standalone technology are boosting its market growth. In May 2021, Swisscom announced its plans to strengthen its long-term strategic partnership commitment to Ericsson with a deal including 5G Standalone (SA) rollout. This 5G SA is analyzed to enable Swisscom to deliver superior network performance and new use cases comprising logistics, energy, factory, mining, and airport and so on. Such factors are further set to propel the market growth of global 5G IoT Market in the long run.

5G IoT Market Segment Analysis- By End Users: By end users, 5G IoT market has been segmented into Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Consumer, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Ports, Energy, Smart City, Smart Building, Retail, Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Smart Events & Stadia, Mining, Utilities and Others. Automotive sector is analyzed to witness the highest growth with a CAGR 70% during 2022-2026. The demand for future mobility and automated driving coupled with enhanced multimedia and infotainment features in the car is attributing to the market growth. Rising investment towards infotainment solutions with 5G connectivity for seamless and delay-free video and music streaming along with the integration of weather forecasts, or information on the current traffic situation is another prime factor contributing towards market growth. Expansion of digital infrastructure is set to lead to a huge increase in data in the automotive sector. According to a report published by Acta Verba, in advanced connected cars, the data flow is to reach 1 GB per vehicle per day, and it will further explode by 30 times to 1 TB of data per vehicle, per month, by 2025. This creates a need for significantly more bandwidth and faster data processing capabilities close to end users and mobile devices at the digital edge, and such factors are contributing towards expansion of global 5G IoT market. In December 2021, Volkswagen announced the deployment of Nokia’s industrial-grade private 5G wireless network at the company’s main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. This development was done to help the facility achieve real-time connectivity for IoT sensors, connected vehicles and machinery, supporting intelligent networking of production robots and wireless assembly tools. Such factors are set to drive the market forward in the coming years.

5G IoT Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : By Geography, 5G IoT market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Others. APAC dominated the global 5G IoT market with a share of 34% in 2021, owing to burgeoning demand for next-generation high-speed mobile internet among manufacturers in this region for more reliable connectivity and more bandwidth between devices. Rising partnerships between telecom operators and IoT network providers in APAC region with an aim to enable enterprises running more automated, productive, sustainable and safer businesses with harmonized service level agreements, while providing real-time insights is resulting in speedy expansion of the market. Although 4G can accommodate Industry 4.0 capabilities, 5G is analysed to be the true accelerator for digitalization and the key to implementing features like IoT, advanced robotics and remote machine control, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) to enterprises, with the manufacturing and energy sectors taking the lead in its adoption.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the 5G IoT industry are:

1. Qualcomm

2. Ericsson

3. Nokia Corporation

4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5. AT&T Inc.

