Jelenew new women's cycling jersey brings an excellent autumn and winter cycling experience Jelenew L'avenir LS Cycling Jersey The back of Jelenew L'avenir LS Cycling Jersey

To improve cyclists' riding performance with aerodynamics

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American women's cycling brand Jelenew has taken a step further in the professional cycling industry. Recently, Jelenew launched a new cycling jersey for the fall and winter seasons, providing female cyclists with a unique way of experiencing the changing seasons on bikes. This cycling jersey is made in Italy with premium woven fabrics and haute couture drape tailoring to provide excellent compression for female cyclists' upper bodies and creating an aerodynamic shape. At the same time, the slight compression helps with the recovery of muscles after training. The integration of haute couture aesthetics makes cycling apparel both practical and sleek, giving female cyclists an additional choice over Rapha and PNS.

The jersey is made with a classic jet black as the main body with lustrous ultraviolet knitted streamlined fabric on the side, with a small logo on the chest, together creating a sense of elegance and versatility. This cycling jersey is designed with three different functional fabrics with different densities. The scientific analysis of female-specific ergonomics combined with haute couture drape tailoring techniques and a futuristic aesthetic creates this jersey with the best aerodynamic structure. The honeycomb mesh fabric on the side forms a high-ventilation layer in line with aerodynamics; The anti-chlorine fabric increases muscle stabalization andis resistent to abrasion. Transit from the past to the future with the L'avenir LS Jacket.

The jersey's sleeve length offers just enough coverage for your race. The hem of the cycling jersey is made of Oeka-Tex certified high elastic fabric that is environmentally friendly and recyclable; The bottom hem is enhanced with an anti-slip band so it will not shift or ride up even after intense movements. The U-shaped and Y-shaped designs on the back match perfectly with the cycling posture, distributing the pressure on the back and reducing any restrictions on your back during your race. The supportive elastic anti-sag pocket keeps your belongings in place without creating an extra burden on your body.

It is reported that the design of this cycling jersey is inspired by a futuristic aesthetic and cyber-technical imagination of the future. Jelenew wants to pay tribute to all the female riders who challenge the world through their brave endeavors, who do not bow down to difficulties, and are brave enough to take on challenges.

Jelenew's team has chosen the best fabrics from Italy and utilized haute couture technology from France to combine haute couture aesthetics with sportswear, providing a new cycling wear experience for all consumers. Designed in accordance with the aerodynamic principles and female-specific ergonomics. Jelenew's design helps our female cyclists gain an edge no matter where they ride.

It's known that Jelenew is an American women's cycling apparel brand with a mission to promote women's cycling globally, creating an unprecedented debut for "haute couture" in sportswear." "We use haute couture aesthetics, the latest material engineering technology, and top-of-the-line manufacturer to produce our cycling apparel. Jelenew believes that cycling can be a competitive sport as well as a part of a healthy, green lifestyle. Jelenew would like to encourage more and more women to get into cycling and ride with Jelenew, to see and experience the world through a different lens." said one of the Jelenew team members.

Currently, the L'avenir LS Cycling Jersey is one of the bestsellers on Jelenew website.