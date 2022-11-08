Two Traders Agree Partnership for 19 Product Lines
Morocco is a well developed jurisdiction acting as a bridge between the EU and Emerging markets.”CASABLANCA, CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Traders Agree Partnership for 19 Product Lines
— Vladimir Gersamia
Trader of FMCG products MMBI ,owned by Vladimir Gersamia, and Trade Core Aspectof Uzbekistan have agreed a partnership to focus on 19 product lines to source from suppliers in the North Africa region. The products include dates, olives and olive oil, lentils, chickpeas and cous cous. They will operate a joint operational office in Casablanca with a team of product specialists focused on quality control and ensuring stability of supply.
Vladimir Gersamia stated in a company press release that"Morocco is a well developed jurisdiction acting as a bridge between the EU and Emerging markets. We are very exited to be establishing ourselves there and look forward to building long term relationships in the region".
Vladimer Gersamia founded FMCG trader MMBI Food Trading 2020. Although initially the focus was on the Eastern European region today MMBI is an established multinational trader with offices in Dubai, Istanbul, Yerevan, Almaty, and Tashkent. It has recently announced that it plans to open operational offices in Baku, Casablanca and Johannesburg.
It is involved in trading of Wholesale fruits and vegetables; Wholesale meat and meat products; Wholesale dairy products, eggs and edible oils and fats; Wholesale beverages; Wholesale sugar, chocolate and sugary confectionery; Wholesale coffee, tea, cocoa and spices; Wholesale fish and fish products; Non-specialized wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco products; Wholesale textiles; Wholesale ceramics and glass products, cleaning products.
Vladimer Gersamia
MMBI
+995 599 44 04 16
email us here