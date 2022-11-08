Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market Size to Hit USD 915.6 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Prevalence of Sleep Disorders is Boosting the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market Size is estimated to reach $915.6 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Circadian rhythm disorders, also known as sleep-wake cycle disorders, arise when the body's internal clock, which informs when it's time to sleep or wake, is out of sync with the surroundings. The growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle diseases especially diabetes and the rising aged population are some of the factors driving the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to increasing geriatrics, demand for better healthcare facilities as well a boost in the investments done by government and private companies in the pharma industry. The proliferation of sleep disorders is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. The growing prevalence of sleep disorders is estimated to drive the market growth of the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market Segmentation Analysis- By Drugs type: Melatonin receptor agonists held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Melatonin stimulates a few signaling cascades when it binds to melatonin receptors.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application: The Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to neuron dysfunction in elders, teens, and comorbidities.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing, over the forecast period of 2022-2027 on account of rising geriatric people. According to UNFPA, in 2020, the number of elderly people in Asia-Pacific is increasing at an unprecedented rate, and the area is at the forefront of the global population aging crisis.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder industry are -

1. Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc

2. Akeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

3. Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd

4. VU University Medical Center

5. Neuraxpharm

