Preclinical Imaging Market worth $1.2 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.7% - IndustryARC

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases especially Cancer are Driving Preclinical Imaging (In-VIVO) Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Preclinical Imaging Market Size is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Preclinical testing is the viewing of living animals for research purposes, such as drug development. Preclinical imaging is becoming more accepted as a viable drug research method, owing to technical breakthroughs in molecular imaging modalities is one of the key driving factors of the market. Funding issues to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for medical research and the expensive expense of implementing advanced preclinical imaging systems are estimated to be restraining the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Preclinical Imaging Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of cancer and people know the benefits of Preclinical Imaging and high healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to increasing advancements in research and development. The proliferation of chronic diseases like cancer is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. The growing prevalence of cancer is estimated to drive the market growth of the Preclinical Imaging Market. The high cost of Preclinical Imaging poses threat to the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Preclinical Imaging Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis- By Modality: Micro-ultrasound held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to its versatility of uses and efficacy in conducting research on tiny animal models. Micro-ultrasound is a tiny type of ultrasound that has a larger range of uses, especially in small animal model studies.

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis- By Reagent: The Ultrasound contrast agents segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Technological advances that benefit animal welfare, cost-effective techniques, alternative models, the demand for medical devices, an aging population, rising health consciousness among the population, massive investments in R&D, and the growth associated with the pharmaceutical sector.

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period of 2022-2027 on account of the existence of growing economies like India and China, which are embracing new technology in the medical services sector. The cost of cancer care remains to rise in Patients with chronic diseases who need to undergo diagnosis to cure the disease which radically increases the demand for medical imaging reagents.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Preclinical Imaging industry are -

1. Aspect Imaging

2. Biospace Lab S.A.

3. Bruker Corporation

4. LI-COR Biosciences

5. Mediso Ltd.

