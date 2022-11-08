Marine Cranes Market by 2028 | Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine Cranes Market Size Analysis:

The marine cranes market is anticipated to surpass USD 7,833,3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.59% over the period of study. Rapid financial growth and technological advancements in the manufacturing sector have increased the productivity of businesses across the board. Digitalization is assisting the assembly area in delivering financially savvy and high-quality goods to customers. State-run administrations around the world are advancing the mechanisation and digitalization of various industry verticals, including electrical and hardware, pharmaceuticals, automobile and transportation, machine assembly, and oil and gas.

Oil and gas production is one of the most capital-intensive industries on the planet due to the need for expensive equipment, hardware, processes, and highly skilled labour.

The report offers a detailed evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are anticipated to shape the growth trajectory of the marine cranes market during the assessment period.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

- The global marine crane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2028, in terms of value.

-The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the marine crane market, followed by North America and Europe.

-The growth of the Asia-Pacific marine crane market can be attributed to the growing maritime industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

-Factors such as the increasing need for efficient transportation of heavy cargo and growing demand for ships equipped with cranes are expected to drive the market for marine cranes during the forecast period.

-The offshore segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing exploration activities and production of oil & gas in deep waters.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the marine cranes market. The demand for marine cranes has declined due to the slowdown in maritime trade and the lockdown of port facilities. This has resulted in a decrease in revenues for manufacturers and suppliers of marine cranes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp decline in global trade volumes. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), global trade is expected to contract by between 13% and 32% in 2020. This decline in trade has led to a reduction in demand for marine cranes, as they are used extensively in maritime trade.

Port facilities around the world have been forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. This has further reduced demand for marine cranes as many ports are not able to handle vessel traffic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the global economy and this is expected to flow through to the marine cranes market. The market is forecast to experience a sharp decline in 2020 and is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at the earliest.

Segmentations covered into report:

Marine Cranes Market Drivers:

The marine cranes market is driven by the increasing government support for oil and gas industry development and its rapid growth. However, unpredictability in the cost of unrefined materials could impede market growth during the forecast period. Marine cranes constitute a substantial portion of oil fixes and are utilised for daily tasks such as lifting drill lines, packaging, and lifting support equipment from ships, among other applications. They are utilised for the maintenance of oil and gas extraction system lines and conduits.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market for marine cranes is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The marine cranes market in North America is divided between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of the regional market is fueled by the expanding oil rig exploration industry. The United States is anticipated to lead the regional market due to its 430 active drilling rigs, 340 of which are oil rigs. In addition, numerous American manufacturers are investing in R&D to improve fuel efficiency and broaden their product offerings.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the marine cranes market in 2020, accounting for 30.6%. The growing interest in the market is due to the enhancement of marine research and development initiatives in China, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand. In addition, expanding oil discoveries in non-industrial nations, such as China and India, are anticipated to increase regional interest in the marine cranes market. The increasing investment by the local government in the improvement of the public infrastructure, including transportation and energy, is a further factor driving the growth of the market.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The key players operating in the global marine cranes market include Hawboldt Industries, HS. Marine S.R.L, LLC, Industriaguerra, S.A, KenzFigee Group B.V., Techcrane International, LLC, DMW Marine Group, Palfinger AG, Effer SpA, Heila Cranes S.p.A, and Cargotec Corporation among others.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Marine Cranes industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Marine Cranes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Marine Cranes market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Marine Cranes market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Marine Cranes and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Marine Cranes across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 MARKET SUMMARY

2 MARKET INTRODUCTION

2.1 DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 DRIVERS

4.2.1 INCREASING OFFSHORE EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES

4.2.2 GROWING SUBSEA CONSTRUCTION VESSEL INDUSTRY

4.2.3 INCREASING REGULATIONS AND GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR VARIOUS INDUSTRIES

4.2.4 DRIVERS IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.3 RESTRAINT

4.3.1 HIGH ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS

4.3.2 HIGH PURCHASE, INSTALLATION, AND MAINTENANCE COSTS

4.4 OPPORTUNITY

4.4.1 RISING ADOPTION IN RENEWABLE ENERGY APPLICATIONS

4.5 CHALLENGE

4.5.1 LACK OF BACKEND SUPPORT

4.6 COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.6.1 ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

4.6.1 IMPACT ON THE MARINE CRANES INDUSTRY

4.6.1.1 IMPACT ON PRODUCTION

4.6.1.2 IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN

4.6.1.3 IMPACT ON RAW MATERIALS

4.6.1.4 CASH FLOW CONSTRAINTS

4.6.2 IMPACT ON WORLD TRADE

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.1.1 COMPONENT SUPPLIERS

5.1.2 MARINE CRANE MANUFACTURERS

5.1.3 DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

5.1.4 END USE

5.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES MODEL

5.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.5 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

6 GLOBAL MARINE CRANES MARKET, BY LIFTING CAPACITY

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 2 TONS–500 TONS

6.3 501 TONS–15,000 TONS

6.4 15,001 TONS–30,000 TONS

7 GLOBAL MARINE CRANES MARKET, BY TYPE

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KNUCKLE BOOM CRANES

7.3 TELESCOPIC BOOM CRANES

7.4 FOLDABLE BOOM CRANES

7.5 STICK BOOM CRANES

8 GLOBAL MARINE CRANES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 OIL & GAS PLATFORM

8.3 WORKBOATS

8.4 RESEARCH & FISHING VESSELS

8.5 GOVERNMENT & MILITARY

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

