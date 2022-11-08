Global Roast And Ground Coffee market Size to Hit USD $26.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising innovations in roasted coffees have enhanced the growth of the Global Roast And Ground Coffee market

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Roast And Ground Coffee market size is estimated to reach $26.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Coffee products are one of the most widely consumed hot beverages across the world. Roasting coffee transforms the physical and chemical properties of coffee beans into roasted coffees for producing the characteristic flavor of the coffee. Ground coffees have a richer flavor than the instant pre-made kind of coffees with no fillers and additives. The key players across the world are focusing on developing caffeine products that contain appetite suppressants. Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of the availability of advanced coffee percolators, which is propelling the growth of the Global Roast and Ground Coffee Market. Moreover, the growing demand for caffeol products among young consumers is also contributing to the growth of the Global Roast And Ground Coffee Market. The robust growth in the distribution channels, such as Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others are some of the elements expected to propel the global roast and ground coffee industry forward between 2022 and 2027. Further, increasing demand for coffee from working professionals for relaxation purposes is stimulating the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of coffee percolators in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for caffeine and caffeol products is further propelling the growth of the market.

2. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing need for innovative coffee products among the young population.

3. The robust focus on research and development activities to develop healthier roasted coffee products with innovative tastes are driving the Global Roast And Ground Coffee Market. However, the increasing need for specific optimization on the multivariate influences is one of the major factors impeding the market growth.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Roast And Ground Coffee Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Roast and Ground Coffee Pods is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growing adoption of roasted and ground coffee pods from commercial sectors and the rise in research and development activities to develop quality roasted and ground coffee pods that are supporting the segment growth.

2. North America held a dominant market share of 37% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to the growing adoption of coffee percolators in the region. The key players across the region are focusing on developing various caffeol and caffeine products. According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), 64% of adults consume coffee every day in the United States and are among the leading consumers of various coffee products in the world.

3. An increasing sense of coffee connoisseurship was most visible among younger generations in Germany, according to a survey issued by Nestle Nespresso SA. About 24.1 percent of 18-29-year-olds want to sample a variety of coffees, coffee recipes and want the coffee business to be more diverse.

4. According to Euromonitor International, instant coffee products have accounted for 25% of all retail brewed coffee consumed across the world. Instant roasted coffee has the ability to withstand harsher conditions, is made with affordable Robusta, and weighs less than whole beans.

5. The increasing need for specific optimization on the multivariate influences is one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Global Roast And Ground Coffee market. Over-extraction of ground coffee leads to abundant acidity and bitterness as coffees are typically characterized by a floral sweetness.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Roast And Ground Coffee industry are -

1. Starbucks

2. Tata Consumer Products Ltd

3. Hills Bros

4. Nestlé

5. The Kraft Heinz Company

