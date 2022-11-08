At 6.9% CAGR, Energy Drinks Market Size Worth USD $17.2 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in the demand for various energy drinks and sports drinks without any artificial sweeteners in supermarkets is driving the Supermarkets segment.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the U.S. Energy Drinks Market size is estimated to reach $17.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Energy drinks are beverages that usually contain caffeine, sugar, and supplements, such as vitamins and carnitine, and are promoted as products capable of enhancing physical performance and mental alertness. Energy drinks are one of the most popular dietary supplements consumed by teens and young adults in the country. Energy drinks are increasingly being adopted among the millennial population owing to the rise in marketing campaigns in the country.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the U.S. Energy Drinks market highlights the following areas -

1. The growing adoption of energy drinks made with herbal extracts and taurine amino acids is driving the Non-Alcoholic segment. However, the rise in the availability of substitutes is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the U.S. Energy Drinks Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the U.S. Energy Drinks Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

U.S. Energy Drinks Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The U.S. Energy Drinks Market based on the Type can be further segmented into Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic. The Non-Alcoholic segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2021-2026.

U.S. Energy Drinks Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The U.S. Energy Drinks Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Online Channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the U.S. Energy Drinks industry are:

1. PepsiCo Inc

2. Monster Beverage Corporation

3. Rockstar Inc

4. Red Bull GmbH

5. Arizona Beverages

